BRISBANE PROTESTER: If this gets on the tv please report the truth

On September 18, Brisbane had yet another amazing freedom rally at the Botanical Gardens. After the march, Yasmin conducted a short interview with Brett, who shared his thoughts about the day and how things are quickly changing in the world. He also acknowledged how well the People’s Revolution organises the rallies and how they keep getting better and better.

“There’s safety in numbers but not to be horrible and dominate and bullies. You stand up to protect those being bullied,” Brett said.

He was very positive regarding how people are realising what’s going on, and how it shows through the growing numbers at the rallies. “If this gets on the tv please report the truth,” he added.

“That’s what they’re after — everybody.”