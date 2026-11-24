A British university kept a 1,465-page file on a pro-Israel student and referred him to the government's counter-terrorism programme.

Brodie Mitchell, 20, studies politics and law at Royal Holloway, University of London. He isn't Jewish but strongly supports Israel. He shared the documents with The Telegraph, which reported on them Saturday.

Brodie Mitchell was secretly referred to counter-terrorism police by Royal Holloway after backing the Jewish state



🔗 https://t.co/skdTo6RVsv pic.twitter.com/O5X7RCzXjq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 22, 2026

It began at Freshers Week in September 2025. Mitchell says Huda El-Jamal, president of the Friends of Palestine society, called him a "wannabe Jew" and asked, "Why aren't you wearing a hat?" He started filming and asked her, "Why did you start talking to me?" before adding, "You're wearing a tea towel on your head?" El-Jamal denies calling him a wannabe Jew.

Mitchell was suspended for nine weeks while the university investigated. She wasn't punished. In April, the university settled with him out of court.

Days later, Mitchell posted that Muslim students he believed had threatened him should be deported. Four days after that, the university referred him to Prevent, Britain's counter-terrorism programme for people seen as at risk of radicalization. The referral cited his "Zionist & pro-Israel views," while admitting there was no evidence tying him to any extremist group.

I’m the student my uni secretly spied on.

1,500-pages. CCTV of me buying coffee. Tracked me to Golders Green the night two Jews were stabbed. Secretly referred me to counter-terror… the Police laughed it off & closed the case. All because I stand with Israel?



This is Orwellian pic.twitter.com/vm4zk2uZdb — Brodie Mitchell (@BrodieMitchell1) November 24, 2026

Staff logged sightings of him and circulated a description of his appearance. Senior staff reprimanded him for attending a Remembrance Sunday service. When two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, the heart of north London's Jewish community, in an attack police treated as terrorism, Mitchell went to stand with the community. A university employee told police he'd been there.

On June 2, Thames Valley Police closed the case, finding no evidence he was developing an extremist mindset. Royal Holloway says it cannot comment on individual students.

"What happened to me is just not normal," Mitchell told The Telegraph.

Canada doesn't have Prevent. But a pro-Israel student being treated as the problem will sound familiar on campuses here.

At Toronto Metropolitan University, the Students Supporting Israel chapter was refused campus space for a November 2025 event. It went ahead off campus, and protesters got inside and surrounded attendees. An external review released in August found lawful events shouldn't be turned away over expected opposition.

IDF soldier takes the trash out after they broke a glass door to crash a private event and terrorize Jews. 🇨🇦



"They assaulted me. . . so now I'm going to physically remove them from the premises,”



Jonathan is a boss. 💪🏼



Toronto Metropolitan students were violently attacked… pic.twitter.com/T5fJdEKQm2 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 8, 2025

The chapter's outgoing president, Liat Schwartz, is suing TMU for $1.3 million. She alleges the university hasn't applied its conduct policies fairly to protect Jewish students. TMU says it will vigorously defend itself.

Pro-Israel students keep finding out that speaking up makes them the ones under scrutiny.