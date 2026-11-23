Canadians can wait 30 weeks for surgery, but someone who flies in, gets treated and flies home without paying leaves the bill behind for the Canadian taxpayer.

A new policy brief from SecondStreet.org found that health authorities have written off at least $542 million in hospital bills that non-residents never paid since 2020/21. The think tank built the tally from freedom of information requests filed across the country.

Using Canadian Institute for Health Information data, Second Street says that's the cost of more than 53,000 knee replacements. And it's only a partial count.

Many large health regions in Ontario and Quebec still haven't responded, and Saskatchewan's health authority declined to release its numbers. Annual losses doubled between 2020/21 and 2024/25.

Here's what the Ontario documents showed, hospital by hospital.

William Osler Health System, which runs Brampton Civic, Etobicoke General and Peel Memorial, wrote off 14,372 accounts worth $20.2 million over five years. In 2024/25 alone, it wrote off $7.2 million, more than double the year before.

Next door in Mississauga, Trillium Health Partners wrote off $2.6 million last year. It is still owed $13.3 million, the largest unpaid balance in the province.

Scarborough Health Network was the only hospital to show both what it billed and what it collected. Charges to non-residents more than doubled in two years, from $6.9 million to $15.4 million. Over the same period, the share it collected fell from about 93 per cent to roughly 58 per cent. In 2023/24, it wrote off about 41 cents of every dollar billed to out-of-country patients.

Scarborough also charged Second Street a $60 fee to release that one-page table. So the hospital collects from taxpayers, just not from its non-taxpaying patients.

Elsewhere, Southlake wrote off about $9,400 per patient last year. Kingston's spreadsheet is titled "Non-residents Write Offs and Risks." North York General's unpaid bills rose from $644,000 to $4.2 million. Sunnybrook wrote off $5.9 million in 2025/26, though it says that category also includes Canadians without OHIP coverage.

All told, Second Street puts Ontario at nearly $90 million written off, third behind B.C. and Alberta.

Sinai Health offered this explanation. "As a hospital operating an emergency department in Canada's largest city, we don't have control over who may require our care."

Nobody is suggesting ERs turn people away. But treating whoever walks in is one thing, and collecting from them on the way out is another. On that, the system appears to have given up.

The issue reached the House of Commons, where Red Deer Conservative MP Burton Bailey said Canadians shouldn't have to compete "for jobs, housing and health care in their own country."

The records cover visitors and people with no provincial coverage, not permanent residents. Still, they point to a system already rationing care that has no slack left to give away.

The Fraser Institute reported last week that the median wait from GP referral to treatment hit 30.7 weeks, more than triple the 9.3 weeks in 1993.

The FOI figures only reflect hospital bills. Doctors bill separately, and Vancouver Coastal Health alone is owed another $152 million it hasn't yet written off.

Universal health care was sold as a promise to Canadians. It was never meant to be a free walk-in clinic for the world.