Peterson Academy has pulled a course by Wesley Huff, a popular Canadian Christian apologist, saying it's now evident his plagiarism "was not an isolated event from years ago."

An apologist makes the case for the Christian faith using evidence and reason. Huff's course, "The Historical Reliability of the Bible," did exactly that.

Earlier this year, I attended one of Huff's talks at an Apologetics Canada conference in B.C. to learn about those facts.

Had fun learning in person from the Wes Huff this weekend!



Jesus is Lord.



That is all. pic.twitter.com/N52GggfgW1 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) March 8, 2026

The trouble surrounds how he has presented his case for biblical truths in the past. Allegations that some of his writing and videos relied heavily on other scholars' words and research without credit have been made public and Huff has since stated that he has "wronged those whose work I treated as my own."

The claims started with a paper Huff wrote in 2016 while studying at Tyndale Seminary in Toronto. Biblical scholar Dan McClellan says about two-thirds of it tracks the argument, quotations and sources of an earlier paper by Brian J. Wright, and repeats Wright's errors.

Later allegations targeted his YouTube videos. YouTuber Paul Ens alleged that a December 2025 video contained eight passages matching Peter J. Williams's book Can We Trust the Bible?, and that a March 2022 video on the Septuagint used about 500 words from scholar William Ross's work without credit.

Huff is vice president of Apologetics Canada and has been a guest on secular podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience and Diary of a CEO, where he talks about the historical evidence for the Bible. He is also a student of theology: he is listed as a PhD student, with a concentration in New Testament, at Wycliffe College, University of Toronto.

Peterson Academy is an online education platform that Jordan Peterson and his daughter Mikhaila set up in 2024. It is a non-accredited online university, and Mikhaila is its CEO. In her statement, Mikhaila said the platform trusts its professors and gives them "the freedom they need to teach how they deem best."

She announced the decision on X late on Nov. 18, in a statement signed "Mikhaila & Peterson Academy." She said the academy paid Huff to create the course, and she described how Huff handled things with the academy when the allegations first went public:

He reached out to us immediately after the accusations began, and advised us to pull the course and remove the YouTube video we had made public to avoid hurting Peterson Academy by association. We asked what the plagiarism accusations entailed and he said it was 'very bad' but that he had been young. It appeared as if this was something unimportant from about a decade ago, that someone with ideological differences who disliked him online had blown completely out of proportion.

So the academy told him to hold the line.

"Being very familiar with cancel culture, we advised him to keep his YouTube channel up, and refuse to back down," she wrote.

"Our initial response was to stand by him and wait to see what came to light before doing anything drastic, especially given his daughter had recently been hospitalized. It was difficult to decipher what were angry voices on the internet vs. academic misconduct. More recently it's become evident that the plagiarism was not an isolated event from years ago."

The statement closes, "Our best wishes go out to Wes and his family at this difficult time. We are really not happy to add more fuel to this fire but we have a duty to uphold academic integrity."

Hey everyone,



We have frustrating news. After careful consideration, we have removed Wesley Huff ‘s course from Peterson Academy.



As you may have heard, Wesley Huff, who we paid to create a course titled “The Historical Reliability of the Bible”, was accused of plagiarism last… — Peterson Academy (@petersonacademy) November 19, 2026

According to Apologetics Canada, the allegations first came to its attention through a YouTube video posted on Nov. 8. That video was biblical scholar Dan McClellan's hour-long "Did Wes Huff Commit Plagiarism?" The ministry says later videos and social media posts widened the allegations from his old academic work to content he made before and during his time with Apologetics Canada.

Huff answered with a video response, which he later removed from his YouTube channel. On Nov. 13, he posted his first written apology on X:

I take the concerns about plagiarism in my written work seriously. Honesty and integrity matter deeply to me, and not correctly crediting others' work, in any setting, falls short of those standards. I'm committed to full accountability and am walking closely through this with my pastor, church elder board, and the Apologetics Canada Board of Directors.

I take the concerns about plagiarism in my written work seriously. Honesty and integrity matter deeply to me, and not correctly crediting others’ work, in any setting, falls short of those standards.



I’m committed to full accountability and am walking closely through this with… — Wes Huff (@WesleyLHuff) November 13, 2026

Questions then turned to his doctorate.

On November 15, World columnist Bethel McGrew wrote on X, "I can confirm that Wes Huff was dropped by his would-be doctoral supervisor and his board resigned." She later said "board" meant his dissertation committee, and that her source is a scholar in direct contact with Huff who prefers to stay private. The supervisor declined to confirm or deny any details when McGrew contacted him, and neither Wycliffe nor Huff responded immediately to requests for comment from The Roys Report.

The day after Peterson Academy dropped his course, Huff posted a second apology. This time he admitted it outright:

I have plagiarized the work of others. This was wrong, and it was sinful. Over the years, I allowed myself to develop justifications for my actions, minimizing their seriousness and, at times, even pushing them so far from my mind that I failed to reckon with what I had done. These patterns have affected far more of my work than I ever wanted to acknowledge.

I have plagiarized the work of others. This was wrong, and it was sinful. Over the years, I allowed myself to develop justifications for my actions, minimizing their seriousness and, at times, even pushing them so far from my mind that I failed to reckon with what I had done.… — Wes Huff (@WesleyLHuff) November 19, 2026

"I deeply regret my initial defensive and dishonest response to the accusations, and my involvement of others in that response," he wrote.

"One of the things that grieves me most is the reality that, through my own actions, I have undeniably brought reproach upon the very gospel I have spent so much of my life seeking to proclaim."

Huff said, "As I step back from my ministry and church work, I am submitting myself fully to Apologetics Canada's in-depth review, and to any academic disciplinary process I will be subject to."

Apologetics Canada's board released its own statement the same day. "We take the allegations very seriously," it says. The board says it is "working with a governance consulting firm" and "we have contracted an independent expert in plagiarism." Allegations from Huff's master's degree and PhD coursework, it says, "remain the purview of the respective academic institutions involved."

"By mutual agreement, Wes has taken a step back from Apologetics Canada while the review continues," the board wrote. "We are also working closely with the elder board of Wes' church and have provided counselling services to Wes and his family."

"Please continue to pray for the Apologetics Canada team, Board, Wes, and his family as we go through this process."