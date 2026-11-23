Article by Rebel News staff.

Taiwan is a democracy standing up to Communist China today, but for almost four decades it was ruled under martial law. Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant learned that story first-hand during his week-long fact-finding trip to Taiwan, when he toured a former military detention centre in Taipei with a man who was held there.

The compound is now part of Taiwan's National Human Rights Museum. Ezra stood in the military courtroom where political prisoners were tried, often on trumped-up charges and forced confessions. Some were sentenced to death. Others got more than a decade in prison.

One of the case files on the wall tells the story of Fred Chin, an overseas Chinese student from Malaysia. Chin was standing next to Ezra.

Chin left Ipoh for Taiwan in 1967 and enrolled at National Cheng Kung University a year later. Around 1971, as he was walking back to his dormitory after class, a man stopped him and asked whether he was Fred Chin. He was taken away by the security services and tortured until he wrote a confession.

"I didn't know what they really wanted from me," Chin said. He told Ezra he tried to take his own life three times because he could not bear the pain.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, interrogators first pushed him to confess to a bombing plot, then to being a member of the Communist Party of Malaya. He never learned the real reason he was arrested.

I'm in Taiwan: 23 million people, just across the strait from a communist regime that keeps announcing it intends to devour them.



I'll be here all week studying how this plucky little democracy can stay safe and free. I'll try to post several times a day. pic.twitter.com/JaFIhqeIFG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 16, 2026

Chin spent about a year and a half in the detention centre awaiting trial. He showed Ezra the cell he shared with two other men, roughly 10 feet by 15 feet, with no bed. They slept on the wooden floor and were fed through a slot in the door. He was not allowed out for exercise.

Once his sentence was confirmed, he was sent to the prison on Green Island, where he spent almost nine more years. The Sun reports he was released in 1983 after 12 years in custody, including two years in a re-education centre.

Chin also showed Ezra the shackles that prisoners sentenced to death wore until the day they were executed. He said Chiang Kai-shek, Taiwan's ruler at the time, took a personal interest in political cases, and that many verdicts were sent to the presidential office for his review. A note from Chiang could turn a prison term into a death sentence.

The period, known as the White Terror, ran under martial law from 1949 to 1987.

Under Taiwan's transitional justice process, victims have tried to confront the officials who put them away. Chin said he tracked down one of the judges in his case, who first agreed to meet and then backed out. None of the prosecutors has ever faced him.

Today Chin guides visitors through the same compound. He said walking through his old prison was hard at first, but he now sees telling his story as his duty.

Ezra asked what he would say to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. "Stop, stop, stop" threatening Taiwan, Chin said. "We are all human beings."

That land behind me isn't Taiwan. That's Communist China.



This is Kinmen, the closest part of Taiwan to China. At low tide, you could swim across.



Taiwan has held it since the 1940s. pic.twitter.com/db2EnU9hH9 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 17, 2026

Ezra also visited Kinmen, the Taiwanese island within sight of the Chinese coast, during the trip.