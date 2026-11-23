Canada First demonstrators gathered at Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 14. Carrying Canadian flags and a large banner reading “Stop mass immigration. Control our border,” participants took to the streets to voice their opposition to Canada's mass immigration policies.

A banner reading “Stop mass immigration. Control our border” leads the Canada First rally through downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/g0UIgmKjpH — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026

The demonstration was met with hostility before the march even began.

At Nathan Phillips Square, a frequent counter-protester approached the gathering and accused participants of racism, sparking a heated exchange.

Accusations of racism fly at the Canada First rally from a frequently seen counter protestor to the demonstration.



📍 Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto pic.twitter.com/YARf4pDqLp — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026

The accusations came despite the presence of participants from immigrant backgrounds, including many Iranian demonstrators, one of whom would later find himself confronting a heckler.

“I am Persian! I’m supporting Canadian people!”



“I don’t support Canadians! You are on my land! Everyone here should go!”



A man who said he was Indigenous walked into the Canada First march on Saturday to proclaim that he does not support Canadians and that 90 million people… pic.twitter.com/yl6BlArI08 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 16, 2026

The confrontations continued after the march reached Yonge-Dundas Square.

As Canada First demonstrators began singing the national anthem, frequent far-left counter-protester Trevor Miller interrupted with a shout of “Your song sucks!”

Standing alongside him was another counter-demonstrator wearing a keffiyeh and holding an Antifa flag.

Another Iranian participant in the Canada First rally responded by raising a Canadian flag directly in front of the pair.

Regular far-left protester Trevor Miller yells, “Your song sucks!” at Canada First demonstrators singing “O Canada.” He is joined by a fellow keffiyeh-clad counter-demonstrator holding an Antifa flag.



An Iranian man with the Canada First rally then holds up the Canadian flag in… pic.twitter.com/DLW5G07zdP — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 15, 2026

Police also intervened when a man wearing two keffiyehs repeatedly confronted Canada First demonstrators after the rally had concluded. Officers eventually escorted him away from the gathering.

Meanwhile, Falun Gong practitioners gathered nearby at Nathan Phillips Square without attracting similar attention from the counter-protesters.

Police escort away a man wearing two keffiyehs who was provoking Canada First demonstrators.



Meanwhile, Falun Gong practitioners at Nathan Phillips Square remain completely unbothered. pic.twitter.com/oLpVDsSRDy — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) November 14, 2026

The irony of the accusations of racism was hard to miss. A considerable number of those marching under the Canada First banner were immigrants themselves, with demonstrators from a variety of ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

Apparently, even immigrants waving Canadian flags and calling for greater border control aren't immune from being labelled racist.

And perhaps that was the most revealing part of Saturday's rally: the people being accused of racism were hardly the uniform crowd their critics seemed to imagine.