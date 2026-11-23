Asked by a reporter outside the House of Commons on Thursday whether Pierre Poilievre's job as Conservative leader is in trouble, MP John Brassard said, "I don't give a shit about that. There's a lot of things that are going on right now that you guys need to be focused on."

Conservative MPs had just held a news conference on the $2.3-billion government deal with Telesat, which Poilievre has pressed Prime Minister Mark Carney about in question period. Brassard later told Midland Today that Poilievre's leadership was not the issue, and that his point was that the Liberals are shutting down the ethics committee's work.

On Friday's Rebel Roundtable, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey played the clip with guest Kirk Lubimov, a political commentator.

David said he is "no fan of profanity," but that Brassard "really hit the nail on the head." He asked why reporters were not investigating Carney and Brookfield Asset Management under the Conflict of Interest Act, and said they were turning their attention to the Conservatives instead.

Drea said Rebel reporters have to show up early and work out where the questions will be taken to get one. She wondered which outlet the reporter worked for, since the reporter said she had not heard the announcement.

Kirk said he could not see how a reporter could ask that question when "the average Canadian is basically just trying to have a roof over their head."

David said the mainstream media have "got their snouts in the taxpayer trough," and that few outlets could survive without government money. He said that when he studied journalism at Ryerson in the early 1980s, even left-leaning professors would have been "rightfully mortified" at the idea of government paying journalists.

To make the point, he said it would be like covering an E. coli outbreak at Canada Packers after the CEO offered him a $100,000 cheque. "How could I with a clear conscience report objectively about that story?" he asked.

Drea agreed that no journalist should take money to do a story, "let alone from the government." She said she has turned down people who offered her money to cover something, and that Rebel News lets her give her opinion as long as it is clearly labelled.

David said "as odious as censorship is, there's something even more odious, and it's self-censorship," and the hosts and Kirk discussed what they see as a lack of shoe-leather and investigative journalism in the mainstream media.