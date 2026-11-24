The Carney government's new budget implementation bill widens who can enter private land under the Species at Risk Act. It also raises the maximum fine for an individual from $250,000 to $1.5 million. That's according to the Notice of Ways and Means Motion for the Budget 2026 Implementation Act, No. 1, which Finance Canada published this month.

Section 90 of the Act already lets enforcement officers cross private property without the owner's permission. The bill rewrites that section in clause 351. Under the new version, "enforcement officers and analysts, and any persons accompanying them, may enter on and pass through or over private property" without "any person having the right to object to that use of the property." The bill does not limit who those accompanying persons can be.

Officers also get a new power to issue compliance orders. An order can last up to 180 days and can be extended. In "exigent circumstances" it can be given orally, as long as a written order follows within seven days, and the person must comply right away. If they don't, an officer can do the work or have someone else do it. The Crown can then recover its costs to the extent the person's negligence contributed to the alleged offence.

Officers, analysts and anyone working under their direction "are not personally liable for anything they do or omit to do in good faith."

On indictment, an individual's fine would run from $22,500 to $1.5 million for a first offence, plus up to five years in prison, the same maximum term as today. For a repeat offence, the range would be $45,000 to $3 million. On summary conviction, the range is $7,500 to $450,000 for a first offence. Today, the maximum for an individual is $250,000 on indictment and $50,000 on summary conviction. A judge could go below the new minimums in cases of undue financial hardship.

The bill also adds a catch-all offence for breaking "any provision" of the Act or the conditions of a permit. Each day counts as a separate offence.

Farm laws get similar treatment. Under the Feeds Act, Fertilizers Act, Seeds Act, Health of Animals Act and Plant Protection Act, maximum fines would rise to $1 million and two years in prison on indictment, and $200,000 on summary conviction. Under the Health of Animals Act today, those maximums are $250,000 and $50,000.

The bill also raises the maximum administrative monetary penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to $50,000. The CFIA can impose these penalties without going to court. Today, the cap is $25,000 for a "very serious" violation and $2,000 for an individual who isn't acting in the course of a business.

The bill has not yet been introduced in the House of Commons.