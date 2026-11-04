Smith's Conservative victory lap, Youth arrested for ISIS support, Bloc targets oil | Buffalo Roundtable

About this Episode

In this edition of the Buffalo Roundtable, former federal Opposition leader Stockwell Day joins hosts Tamara Lich and Lise Merle to talk about the federal oil tanker ban, oil exports through B.C., and the Bloc Québécois push to end oil and gas subsidies in the federal budget. Plus, a 17-year-old Alberta youth is arrested for allegedly supporting ISIS, and Premier Danielle Smith takes a victory lap and says no to Brussels making policy for Alberta.

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