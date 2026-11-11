Alberta Now Targets Poilievre's Seat, UCP Gags Riding Presidents | Buffalo Roundtable

About this Episode

Lise Merle and Tamara Lich discuss the top stories of the day with guest Drew Barnes in this Remembrance Day edition of the Buffalo Roundtable.

Drew Barnes, founder of the Alberta Now party, joins to talk about the new Alberta-first federal party, its early push in Pierre Poilievre's Battle River-Crowfoot riding, its growing membership and why Albertans are fed up with the political status quo. Plus, the UCP reportedly asks all 87 riding presidents to sign an NDA and agree to abide by the independence referendum result, and what that means for Premier Danielle Smith. Lise and Tamara also react to Alberta's health care troubles.

On Remembrance Day, the hosts react to a land acknowledgement at a Legion ceremony and a Canadian Armed Forces chaplain leaving God out of the prayer, and they take viewer chats. They also promote Rebel News LIVE! in Vancouver (sold out) and Toronto on November 21.

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