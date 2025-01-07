Burger politics: Langley Dairy Queen dishes out Trudeau resignation ‘specials'
A Dairy Queen in Langley, B.C. is making a political statement with $2 burger deals following Trudeau's departure as Liberal leader.
A Dairy Queen outlet in Langley made headlines Monday with a politically charged signboard promoting special deals tied to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation.
Located at 203 Street and Fraser Highway, the fast-food franchise advertised a “Trudeau Resignation Special” offering $2 burgers. Conversely, the signboard promoted “Poilievre 4 PM Poutine” for $5, referencing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
DO NOT BE FOOLED: Trudeau has not resigned!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 7, 2025
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.
At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen… pic.twitter.com/sSw2YfRJuy
The sign went up on the same day Trudeau announced he would resign as prime minister after a new Liberal leader is chosen. In a press conference, Trudeau also prorogued Parliament until March 24, effectively postponing any confidence votes that could trigger an early election.
Ezra Levant tells Charlie Kirk what's next after Justin Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 6, 2025
"In a way, he's suspended democracy just to give himself three more months of power and perks," Levant explained.https://t.co/zAa9Fy6vsM
The Langley Advance Times reached out to the Dairy Queen owner for comment, but no response has been provided.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been working to bring down Trudeau’s minority government, but his efforts were delayed by a now-defunct supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ended the pact late last year, leaving the Liberals vulnerable to a confidence vote but still voted with the Trudeau Liberals to keep the flailing unpopular government in power.
Don’t be shocked when the NDP again finds a reason to prop up the Libs before March 24th.— Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) January 6, 2025
His word is as good as the agreement he “tore up” before he quickly taped it together to save his own job. 👇 https://t.co/6PsvZqmBnW
Locally and nationally, Conservative support has surged. In the Cloverdale-Langley City byelection on December 16, Conservative Tamara Jansen secured a resounding victory with 66.2% of the vote, unseating Liberal incumbent John Aldag.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.