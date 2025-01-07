Burger politics: Langley Dairy Queen dishes out Trudeau resignation ‘specials'

A Dairy Queen in Langley, B.C. is making a political statement with $2 burger deals following Trudeau's departure as Liberal leader.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 07, 2025   |   News

A Dairy Queen outlet in Langley made headlines Monday with a politically charged signboard promoting special deals tied to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

Located at 203 Street and Fraser Highway, the fast-food franchise advertised a “Trudeau Resignation Special” offering $2 burgers. Conversely, the signboard promoted “Poilievre 4 PM Poutine” for $5, referencing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

The sign went up on the same day Trudeau announced he would resign as prime minister after a new Liberal leader is chosen. In a press conference, Trudeau also prorogued Parliament until March 24, effectively postponing any confidence votes that could trigger an early election.

The Langley Advance Times reached out to the Dairy Queen owner for comment, but no response has been provided.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been working to bring down Trudeau’s minority government, but his efforts were delayed by a now-defunct supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ended the pact late last year, leaving the Liberals vulnerable to a confidence vote but still voted with the Trudeau Liberals to keep the flailing unpopular government in power.

Locally and nationally, Conservative support has surged. In the Cloverdale-Langley City byelection on December 16, Conservative Tamara Jansen secured a resounding victory with 66.2% of the vote, unseating Liberal incumbent John Aldag.

Call the Election!

9,921 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

