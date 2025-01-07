Burger politics: Langley Dairy Queen dishes out Trudeau resignation ‘specials'

A Dairy Queen outlet in Langley made headlines Monday with a politically charged signboard promoting special deals tied to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation.

Located at 203 Street and Fraser Highway, the fast-food franchise advertised a “Trudeau Resignation Special” offering $2 burgers. Conversely, the signboard promoted “Poilievre 4 PM Poutine” for $5, referencing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

DO NOT BE FOOLED: Trudeau has not resigned!



At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But that's not true — here's why.



At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen… pic.twitter.com/sSw2YfRJuy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 7, 2025

The sign went up on the same day Trudeau announced he would resign as prime minister after a new Liberal leader is chosen. In a press conference, Trudeau also prorogued Parliament until March 24, effectively postponing any confidence votes that could trigger an early election.

Ezra Levant tells Charlie Kirk what's next after Justin Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader



"In a way, he's suspended democracy just to give himself three more months of power and perks," Levant explained.https://t.co/zAa9Fy6vsM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 6, 2025

The Langley Advance Times reached out to the Dairy Queen owner for comment, but no response has been provided.



Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been working to bring down Trudeau’s minority government, but his efforts were delayed by a now-defunct supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh ended the pact late last year, leaving the Liberals vulnerable to a confidence vote but still voted with the Trudeau Liberals to keep the flailing unpopular government in power.

Don’t be shocked when the NDP again finds a reason to prop up the Libs before March 24th.



His word is as good as the agreement he “tore up” before he quickly taped it together to save his own job. 👇 https://t.co/6PsvZqmBnW — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) January 6, 2025

Locally and nationally, Conservative support has surged. In the Cloverdale-Langley City byelection on December 16, Conservative Tamara Jansen secured a resounding victory with 66.2% of the vote, unseating Liberal incumbent John Aldag.

Call the Election! 9,921 signatures Goal: 25,000 signatures Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)