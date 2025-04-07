BUSTED: eSafety boss suddenly BACKTRACKS as AFP collects evidence

Julie Inman Grant appears to have quietly admitted guilt as the AFP requests further evidence of her alleged crime.

Avi Yemini
  |   April 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

In a stunning development, Australia's unelected online regulator, Julie Inman Grant, has quietly disabled WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature — mere days after I reported her to the Australian Federal Police.

Last week, while investigating a separate story about her office shielding a Hamas-linked doctor, I discovered that Julie Inman Grant had WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature enabled when I sent her a media request. Later, I noticed my original message had vanished, fueling suspicions that Australia's unelected online safety czar was ironically flouting the Archives Act 1983 by erasing her own digital footprint.

As a federal public servant, Inman Grant's communications are legally required to be preserved for potential audits, Freedom of Information requests and legal subpoenas. Section 24(1) of the Archives Act makes it a criminal offence to destroy Commonwealth records, which includes digital communications related to government business.

So when I realized my media request had automatically vanished after 24 hours, I consulted legal experts who confirmed that using disappearing messages in this context likely breaks the law. I then reported Inman Grant to the AFP, providing them with the legal advice I'd received and pressed them to confirm if they were investigating.

The AFP initially brushed off my media inquiry with a blunt "no comment," but they circled back today, asking me for evidence.

Inman Grant's WhatsApp settings have abruptly shifted — the disappearing messages feature is now off, ensuring future messages stick around, at least for the moment. Too bad for her — I've already handed the original evidence to the feds. I won't settle for anything less than criminal charges against this tyrant, who eagerly drags ordinary Australians — and even Canadians — through the courts over online posts that, in cases like Billboard Chris', weren't even ruled illegal. Her own digital conduct, though? That's another story.

I'll keep you updated as the AFP's investigation unfolds and this story develops — because, so far, only 2GB's Ben Fordham has dared touch it in the mainstream media. I’m sure Ben Fordham will be thrilled to learn the AFP’s “no comment” has morphed into a full-blown investigation — as I'm sure he agrees that law-abiding Australians deserve better, especially from those who wield power over us.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Sean Ord
    commented 2025-04-07 21:31:58 -0400
    Well done Avi, I applaud you tenacity and courage going after the eKaren and publicly holding her accountable for her political actions.
    It will be interesting to see if the AFP will do the right thing and charge her for her blatant crimes or just sweep it all under the carpet and uphold the 2 tiered legal system that runs rife in the Five Eyes nations.
    Again well done Avi and the Rebel News team and thank you.