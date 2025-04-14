Buttongate: False flags, fake outrage, and the Liberal election interference playbook

You want to know just how desperate the Liberals are to hang onto power? Let me tell you a little story about buttons.

Yes—buttons. But not just any buttons. These were planted, disinformation-laced, Trump-themed buttons deliberately scattered around a conservative conference in Ottawa last weekend.

And the people who did it? Liberal Party operatives.

Now you’d think that would be the scandal. But nope—the real scandal is that they admitted it, and no one’s been fired. Not even named. Although CBC journalists know who they are.

Let me walk you through "Buttongate."

Two Liberal war room staffers snuck into the Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference—a grassroots event for conservative Canadians—and started planting buttons that said things like “Stop the Steal” and “Make Canada Great Again.”

They didn’t hand them out proudly. They left them lying around to make it look like conservatives brought them. The Liberals were hoping the media would see them and blame conservatives and label them election deniers, insurrectionists, and worse: TRUMPY

That’s not campaigning. That’s a false flag operation. That’s misinformation with malice. That’s psychological warfare designed to smear everyday Canadians as extremists.

And get this—one of the staffers actually bragged about it to a journalist… in a bar. Right out in the open. Like it was funny. Like deceiving voters is just good political fun.

And what was the Liberal Party’s official response?

NEW: Liberal party just emailed me a statement regarding ButtonGate pic.twitter.com/TQxPQm95Fe — Bryan Passifiume (@BryanPassifiume) April 13, 2025

What utter nonsense. You don’t “regrettably get carried away” into a full-blown disinformation op with branded buttons and planted props. You plan it. You greenlight it. You execute it.

This was coordinated by the same Liberal war room that claims to be the guardians of truth and defenders of democracy. I don't want to hear the Liberals utter the words "disinformation" ever again. They are not the arbiters of truth, they are the purposeful peddlers of lies.

And yet—no names. No one held accountable. Because clearly, this was authorized. You don’t fire the pawns when it’s the kings calling the shots.

And this morning, Mark Carney admitted it.

He said they were reassigned. Not fired. Not held accountable. Just shuffled to another desk in the same war room that cooked this stunt up in the first place.

Why? Because Carney can’t fire them—he needs them. Because this wasn’t a rogue move by a couple interns with a label maker. This was core campaign strategy.

The false narrative they were pushing—“Conservatives = Trump = dangerous”—is the backbone of Carney’s whole campaign. If he fires the people behind this, he’s admitting the entire strategy is a fraud.

This incident confirms what many of us have been saying for years—that infamous Nazi flag photo during the Freedom Convoy? That smelled like a Liberal plant too.

And now we know this kind of sleazy tactic is exactly what they do. The only difference this time? They got caught. And—shockingly—the media didn’t completely cover for them for once.

Even CBC’s Kate McKenna—yes, CBC—called it a “Liberal campaign-sanctioned false flag operation.” That’s how blatant it was.

"A Liberal campaign-sanctioned false flag operation."



"It was an operation undertaken by the Liberal war room itself. Two operatives went to the conference and planted these buttons in an attempt to tie Conservative supporters to the politically toxic Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/R4ogWcauLm — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) April 14, 2025

But let’s not forget:

When a single swastika showed up at the Convoy, the media ran with it for weeks to brand the whole movement as hateful.

When the Liberals deliberately plant Trump-style propaganda to smear conservatives? The press largely parrots the Liberal excuse of “regrettable jokes.”

So here’s the question: what else have they faked? If they’re brazen enough to admit this over beer, what haven’t they admitted?

We know their playbook now:

Stage the stunt. Smear the opposition. Let the press amplify the lie. Play dumb when caught.

But now the wheels are coming off.

Canadians are waking up. They’re asking why Poilievre doesn’t seem “Trumpy” the way the media says he is—because he’s not.

So the Liberals had to make it up. Fabricate the evidence. Create the narrative. Frame the opposition.

And now they’ve been exposed. The only question left is: What will they try next?

This is MeetTheLiberals.com. Dirty tricksters. Liars. Disinformers. This is the real disinformation campaign. This is what election interference actually looks like.