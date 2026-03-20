BY-ELECTION BATTLE PLAN: Join my third party campaign group to fight Mark Carney!

It’s official: Mark Carney has called three by-elections for April 13th — two in Toronto and one near Montreal. He hopes to get a majority government, so he can ram through whatever he wants. By the way, that includes new censorship laws.

As you know, Carney has been bribing Conservative and NDP Members of Parliament to cross the floor to become Liberals, so he’s almost there.

I want to warn voters in these by-elections about what would happen if Carney is able to sneak his way to a majority. But I’ve been told by Elections Canada: if we broadcast that message to the voters in these ridings we could be charged with illegal campaigning. They won’t stop the Chinese Communist Party from interfering, but they’ve threatened to charge us.

They did it to me before — a few years ago I wrote a book called The Libranos, where I exposed Trudeau’s corruption. There were 24 books about Trudeau in that election, but mine was the only one investigated by the government.

They literally fined me thousands of dollars. I don’t want that to happen again. So here’s my plan: we’ll make lemons into lemonade.

And we will register, what they call a “third party campaign group”.

Not a political party, but the term “third party” is what Elections Canada calls an independent group that’s allowed to raise and spend money in these byelections. And do things like roll out our big beautiful billboard truck. We tried this in the last federal election and it worked great!

So we registered today for the by-elections. The name of the third party group is ForCanada. You can see the website at ForCanada.ca. I chipped in the first $250. We’re going to campaign in the two English-speaking ridings, Scarborough Southwest, where Bill Blair is leaving, and University-Rosedale, where Chrystia Freeland is leaving.

Now look, these are safe Liberal seats, so it’s going to be an uphill battle. But we’ve got to try. And you never know — in the last election, Rebel News campaigned with our truck against two awful Liberal MPs — Ya’ara Saks in North York and Majid Jowhari in Richmond Hill, and they both lost! So it’s possible.

By registering my third party group with Elections Canada, I can raise and spend over $5,000 in each riding. That’s enough to send in the truck and do some hard-hitting video ads.

And the amazing thing about a third party campaign, I’ve discovered, is that unlike political parties, there is no limit on how much people can donate to it. In fact, if you’ve already maxed out your gift to a political party, you can still contribute to a third party campaign, like ours at ForCanada.ca.

I have no interest in simply repeating Pierre Poilievre’s messages: I plan to use our third party group to go further and harder than anything the Conservatives would do, including talking about things like mass immigration, which is out of control, and about Mark Carney’s bizarre support for Iran and Palestine. And calling out the Liberal gun grab, and transgender madness, a topic the Conservatives won’t touch.

Let’s join the battle! And if we happen to raise more than we need, we’re allowed to use it after the by-election, to spend it then — and I promise you we will.

I’ve made the first donation.

Will you join me? Go to ForCanada.ca — and let’s ask the questions about Mark Carney that the mainstream media won’t.