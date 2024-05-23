What's causing more damage — climate change or the government's response?

On May 18, I took to the streets of Calgary to talk about the controversial topic of climate change. I wanted to find out how climate change has actually impacted the lives of Canadians. Correspondingly, I wanted to find out how the response to climate change has impacted people in contrast.

The Trudeau Liberal government has been actively implementing policies to address the alleged life-threatening issue of global warming caused by humans' carbon footprints. For example, as part of their plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, they have mandated that by 2035, all new cars sold in the market must be zero-emission.

Despite the push by the Trudeau Liberals to have all new vehicles sold in Canada be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035, a recent study uncovered that they could lose up to 30% of their range in freezing temperatures, possibly jeopardizing that target.

Canada’s carbon tax was raised again on April 1st which sparked protests Canada-wide, some of which have lasted weeks. I was able to speak to some of the protesters at the Alberta Highway 1 location, and some of their responses were heartbreaking – people cannot afford to live.

In this report, we hear from everyday Calgarians and get their take on how climate change has affected them versus the effects of the government's response, such as implementing a carbon tax.