Calgary parents 'outraged' after 'naked man' used little girls' change room at local pool

A Calgary parent is outraged after a 'naked man' walked into the little girls changing room at Canyon Meadows Pool.

"My kids are taking swimming lessons at the Canyon Meadows pool in Calgary all this week," a concerned parent told the Western Standard.

While waiting for their daughter to finish her swimming lessons, another concerned parent informed them that a transgender woman was changing in the women's room.

The parent went into the changing room and uncovered a naked transgender woman with his penis hanging out around little girls.

"I confronted the pool about this by letting them know I was uncomfortable with a man using the change room and walking around with his penis hanging out with my daughter," said the concerned parent.

They contacted the facility manager, who informed them that the transgender woman is protected under the province's Human Rights Act.

"Calgary Recreation is committed to providing recreation opportunities for all Calgarians," reads a statement from the City of Calgary.

"To meet the needs of all Calgarians and to be compliant with provincial Human Rights legislation, customers will have the use of the washroom and change room facilities congruent with their gender identity."

The lifeguard on duty asked if the transgender woman was changing or staring at their daughter.

The concerned parent responded: "What the f*ck difference does that make? He was walking around 12-year-old girls with his penis hanging out."

Other parents also had questions concerning the incident, but only one spoke up.

"I asked her if she had any kids, and she said yes, a 7-year-old daughter. I asked if she would be ok with this man using the same changing room as her daughter, and she couldn't answer that question, just kept telling me he's protected under the human rights [act]," said the concerned parent.

According to the standard operating procedures for the pool, patrons have the right to access the washroom or change room area that best corresponds with their gender identity or gender expression, regardless of their sex assigned at birth.

"If any individual is not comfortable in the gender-specific change room, they may access a private space if one is available or speak to the front counter staff about other suitable alternatives."

A similar incident occurred recently at a Saskatoon pool, eliciting one parent to complain to their councillor after learning that a 'naked man' went into a little girls' change room after swimming lessons.

Ward 3 Councillor David Kirton emailed the parents to thank them for "sharing your concerns."

In the email, the councillor advised that the concerned parent "reach out to a staff member, and they will help you find a comfortable change room environment that suits your needs." But he did not provide specific details on how the city could accommodate them.

Kirton acknowledged only one "alleged incident at Shaw Centre last Friday, January 27, regarding an individual who identifies as female using the women's change room."

Over the weekend, Saskatoon parents protested outside the Shaw Centre against the 'naked man' spotted in the little girls changing room.

Roughly 100 protesters opposed the 'naked man,' while 50 counter-protesters claimed: "trans women are women."

Kirton said that the city's understanding of what occurred is "substantively different than what has been reported on social media."

"We have no reason to believe any inappropriate behaviour occurred."