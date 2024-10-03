Calls for global intifada heat up ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
'I don't believe foreign citizens have the right to be racist, hateful genocidal agitators in our country,' said Ezra Levant. 'I think if the roles were reversed, if we were tourists or on a temporary student or working visa in say, Pakistan or Iran, and we whipped up protests against the regime — we would be deported immediately.'
Next Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel.
Since then, more conflict has erupted as Israeli forces have been conducting operations against Hamas in Gaza, and, more recently, in Lebanon against Hezbollah. Protests against Israel have also erupted across the Western world, where calls for a global intifada against the Jewish state are commonplace.
On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how these protests, often involving non-citizen visitors to Canada, are whipping up hatred — and how tepid the government and police response is:
Now, I'm not calling for censorship of Canadian citizens. But I don't believe foreign citizens have the right to be racist, hateful genocidal agitators in our country. I think if the roles were reversed, if we were tourists or on a temporary student or working visa in say, Pakistan or Iran, and we whipped up protests against the regime — we would be deported immediately.
But I'm not even focused on the free speech aspect. I'm focused on the real crimes: the trespass, the mischief, the vandalism, the uttering threats, and even the traffic violations.
This dominant move, this psychology move, of suddenly blocking the main intersection and praying on the street instead of one of the dozens of mosques in the city.
Compare how those traffic violations are met with the support of the police and compare that with the truckers, who simply honked their horns and parked in a no-parking zone. How that was the cause of martial law. No violence there, no death threats. Just some honking.
And Justin Trudeau put the country under martial law.
