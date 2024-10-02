The global Intifada against Israel heats up in Middle East, Canada

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, we're coming up on the one-year anniversary of October 7th and the global push to eradicate Jews has become commonplace.

The war in the Middle East just got bigger following Iran's barrage on Israel where dozens of rockets were launched against civilians.

Early Tuesday, the United States warned of an imminent Iranian attack. Hours later, missiles began raining down on Israel in response to the killing of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders.

“In response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah and [IRGC commander Abbas] Nilforoushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories,” the IRGC said in a statement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is asked if the Trudeau government will list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization following Iran’s recent rocket attacks on Israel. pic.twitter.com/XvZlQRNueb — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) April 15, 2024

Notably silent was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Melanie Joly, his foreign affairs minister, told Israel to "take the win" in a prior Iranian attack with no reported casualties. The minister made the comments while discussing the Trudeau government’s reluctance to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity.

From the rivers to the sea is shorthand for kill all the troops in Israel. But they don't just mean Israel because they're here in Canada, too. There's violence, vandalism, and arson here. Not to mention constant threats from masked thugs sympathetic to the global Intifada.

They're overwhelmingly foreigners, either new Canadians or visitors on a study permit or some other temporary visa. Many of them are paid and organized by foreign entities, including Iran.

Meanwhile, the Trudeau government is trying to protect them from the smear of antisemitism. But it's not a smear - they actually are antisemitic.