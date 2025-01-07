Calls for Kevin Rudd’s dismissal as he holidays amid Trump transition

Kevin Rudd, Australia's contentious Ambassador to the United States, is facing growing calls for dismissal after he chose to take a holiday in Brisbane during a critical time in US-Australia relations.

As global leaders prepared for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Rudd jetted overseas for a two-week break, returning to Washington on January 8.

Summer bliss. Crocs. Cricket. And a nice cold drink. Stunning watching the Australian bowlers in action against India. pic.twitter.com/ZxkGYPGTw9 — Kevin Rudd AC (@AmboRudd) December 27, 2024

The controversial former Prime Minister has been sharing light-hearted moments on social media, posting about his downtime with cats and lorikeets, and even posting about test cricket while wearing salmon-coloured crocs.

His posts, made to his 1.5 million followers, contrast sharply with the urgency of his role during the Trump administration's formation.

Also what a delight to be welcomed home by some of our fellow Queenslanders on our balcony. 🦜🎄 https://t.co/K0LuX0jBkQ pic.twitter.com/1wWiJjnFxP — Office of Kevin Rudd, 26th PM of Australia (@MrKRudd) December 25, 2024

Scott Hargreaves, Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs, said that the timing of Rudd’s holiday was a major concern for Australia’s diplomatic efforts. “The stakes are very high,” Hargreaves said.

“Allowing our ambassador to return home at the exact moment that President Trump’s administration is being assembled deprives Australia of building key relationships.”

He further questioned the Albanese government’s decision, suggesting it undermined national security. “With hostility rising in the Asia Pacific region, why would the Prime Minister seek to undermine our national security by sticking with Rudd when he will have absolutely no ability to work with President Trump?”

Kevin Rudd is The Australian Ambassador to the USA. He has previously called President Trump a “traitor to the west” “nuts” the “most destructive president in history” a “political liability” a “problem for the world” and worse! Kevin Rudd should be sacked TODAY! He’s a cancerous… — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) November 6, 2024

Rudd’s relationship with Trump has been rocky since 2016, when he made harsh comments about the then-presidential candidate, calling him a “village idiot” and “traitor to the West.” While Rudd has since softened his stance, expressing a willingness to work with Trump, critics argue that his departure for a holiday signals a lack of commitment during a critical period.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, when questioned about potential fallout from Trump’s administration, reassured the public that Australia’s interests would be defended.

“I’ve had a positive discussion with President Trump... We spoke about Australia’s relationship with the United States when it comes to defence and national security, but also on the economy,” Albanese claimed.

