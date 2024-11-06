U.S. Ambassador Kevin Rudd SCRUBS anti-Trump social media posts

Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, has deleted critical remarks he made about former US President Donald Trump on social media, facing scrutiny and calls for his removal from the high-profile position.

These comments, made before Rudd’s 2022 appointment, included his view of Trump as a “political liability” and a “problem for the world”.

In a now-deleted tweet from 2020, Rudd described Trump as “the most destructive president in history,” criticising his influence on American democracy. "He drags America and democracy through the mud," Rudd wrote. "He thrives on fomenting, not healing, division.” This and other posts have been removed, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), “out of respect for the office of President of the United States."

Kevin Rudd is The Australian Ambassador to the USA. He has previously called President Trump a “traitor to the west” “nuts” the “most destructive president in history” a “political liability” a “problem for the world” and worse! Kevin Rudd should be sacked TODAY! He’s a cancerous… — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) November 6, 2024

DFAT deputy secretary Elly Lawson explained the decision: “Following the election of President Trump, Ambassador Rudd has now removed these past commentaries from his personal website and social media channels.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who appointed Rudd with full awareness of his previous remarks, has defended the ambassador amid criticism. Shadow ministers argue, however, that Rudd’s position is at odds with maintaining strong US-Australia relations, especially under Trump’s presidency.

Shadow Environment Minister Jonathon Duniam questioned how Rudd could effectively liaise with the US administration given his history of criticism: “Anyone that hasn’t gone around slagging off the putative president of the US is probably a better appointment,” he said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong responded to calls for Rudd’s replacement by highlighting the broader significance of the Australia-U.S. alliance.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



