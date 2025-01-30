Calls grow to shut down hate-fuelled 'hotline' targeting Israelis in NZ

Pressure is mounting to shut down an antisemitic 'hotline' created by far-left activists to report Israeli soldiers visiting New Zealand.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has been vocal in his opposition, slamming the initiative as part of a "hate-filled, anti-Israel agenda" and warning that if authorities fail to act, his supporters will "mobilise the masses" to protect Jewish visitors.

"I'm on a mission to stop antisemitism in New Zealand," he wrote on social media. "I will be discussing with the Israeli Ambassador a plan to educate this country on antisemitism. It’s time for New Zealanders to embrace a positive attitude toward Israel again."

BREAKING

If NZ Police and the Government won't shut down John Minto and his anti-Semitic thugs, my ManUp team will.



It's time to mobilise the masses. Across this country, we have a plan to protect the Jewish community and any visitors from Israel.



We want Israel to…

The Human Rights Commission has received at least 100 complaints about the digital flyer circulated by Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa, which promotes what it calls a "genocide hotline." The flyer urges people to "help to track them down so we can let them know they are not welcome here."

Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Stephen Rainbow called for the hotline to be removed immediately, warning it could set a dangerous precedent.

"The primary concern is really around the precedent that this creates in terms of encouraging people to indulge in behaviours which could lead to some tragic consequences," he said.

"While the target of this particular post might be one group, there could well be other groups who could be targeted in future and that is not helpful from a human rights perspective in terms of keeping people safe."

Winston Peters on John Minto's 'genocide hotline', Paris Accord, whale music and Kauri trees and the Treaty Principles Bill.



Watch the full interview with @SeanPlunket & @winstonpeters at https://t.co/cXDdwFy9gF pic.twitter.com/wBXrBJjOHu — The Platform NZ (@theplatform_nz) January 27, 2025

Rainbow referenced the 2010 murder of a Korean tourist, arguing that targeting specific groups could lead to real-world harm.

Far-left activist and Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa's national chairperson John Minto defended the initiative, claiming, "There must be accountability for Israel for what it's doing and there must be accountability for Israeli soldiers who are in the IDF which is conducting this genocide."

"The Human Rights Commissioner has got it round the wrong way. He should be joining us to condemn what's happening overseas."

LATEST:



John Minto and Rawiri Waititi—the latest in strange bedfellows, united by one thing: their dangerous, hate-filled, anti-Israel agenda.



And since they hate Western democracy so much, let's help them leave. It's time to charter a one-way flight to Gaza—Minto and his…

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters also condemned the hotline, calling it "racist, fascist, it's illegal but typical of Minto's five decade diatribe against the national interests."

ACT leader David Seymour, who represents a large Jewish community, said the hotline was "an absolute disgrace."

"I grew up thinking John Minto was something of a hero because of a role he played in the Springbok protest. As I've got older and got to know a little bit more about John Minto I think his behaviour is absolutely disgraceful and the complete opposite of what he stood for when he was leading those protests, what is it now 44 years ago... I absolutely deplore what he's doing. It's disgraceful."