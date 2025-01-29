Canada must treat Alberta better, says Jordan Peterson

“Enough overt and covert attempts to destroy the basis of the economy of my fair and hard-working province [Alberta],” writes Jordan Peterson in a column for the National Post.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   January 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

A recent column by Jordan Peterson says Alberta deserves better from Laurentian Canada, whose morally obtuse “green agenda” will bring about our demise.

In it he sympathizes with Alberta, a free-market province who contests the “disdainful socialist green agenda” of Laurentian Canada, particularly Québec.

Three out of 10 Albertans say they feel the rest of Canada respects them, according to recent polling.

The Angus Reid survey comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Canada, with most provinces considering retaliatory actions, including the suspension of energy exports if he follows through on February 1st.

While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she doesn’t want oil and gas exports to be part of the tariff response, her Ontario counterpart urged westerners to put Canada before provincial interests.

“Alberta is being called upon to sacrifice its artificially and ‘morally’ limited economy to fight off the looming tariffs of Donald J. Trump,” Peterson writes, “the imposition of which should come as no surprise to anyone the least bit awake.”

“None of it bodes well for the economy of Canada,” Peterson said, noting the destruction of Alberta’s fossil fuel industry “would doom Canadians to starve and freeze in the dark.” 

A recent Angus Reid survey asked Canadians whether they felt their province was respected in the country. A majority of Albertans (71%) feel disrespected by the rest of Canada.

Only 30% of Albertans say the federal government treats them fairly. While another 81% agreed they contributed more than they received. 

“Enough pathetic celebrity-wannabe pandering to the international elites of Davos — and, for good measure, the utterly degenerate UN,” he continues, taking repeated jabs at Mark Carney, a Liberal leadership hopeful who has planned in writing the destruction of Alberta’s economy.

“Enough overt and covert attempts to destroy the basis of the economy of my fair and hard-working province.”

Peterson also condemned Québec’s continued financial dependence on Alberta, a province whose staple industry is diametrically opposed to their values.

A recent Fraser Institute study calculated the province’s net contribution to federal coffers at $244.6 billion between 2007 and 2022. Québec received $327.7 billion more than it contributed to the rest of the Federation, during that period.

“This is the same eastern Canada and Quebec,” Peterson said, “that regards itself as entitled not only to the so-called transfer payments characterizing the Canadian social contract — much to the disadvantage of the resource-rich West — but that simultaneously assumes and trumpets a moral superiority to the people who earn that transferred money.”

The current equalization formula also earmarks $26.2 billion for “have-not” provinces next fiscal year, with Québec set to receive $13.6 billion, the lion’s share. Equalization has cost Alberta $67 billion since 1957.

Alberta punches above its weight class, and equalization encourages “dysfunctional policies that stifle growth in other provinces,” Smith said in a social media post.

Peterson notes Canada is susceptible to a “falsely green and socialist demise” should it not make a business case to the rest of the world. “Enough delaying critical infrastructure development and rejection of international trade offers for natural gas, oil and coal.”

Premier Smith posted online her approach to achieving economic growth, which includes “nation-building” projects like the cancelled Energy East and the Northern Gateway pipelines. 

She also supports truncating anti-energy policies, including the production cap, Clean Electricity Regulations and the Impact Assessment Act.

“And all of this would not only be good for Alberta — and, by extension, for the working people of Canada — it is also absolutely necessary for Canada, even, perhaps to survive, both economically and politically,” writes Peterson.

“Enough idiot green moralizing. Enough carbon tax. Enough bloody net zero.”

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

