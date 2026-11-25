The Carney government, provincial governments and lumber producers have asked trade panels to review two U.S. decisions on softwood lumber duties covering 2024, one on subsidies and one on dumping.

Two U.S. trade-secretariat notices published November 23 record the requests, which were filed November 18 under the Canada–United States–Mexico Agreement, known in Washington as USMCA.

The subsidy case challenges the results of the U.S. Commerce Department's 2024 review. The official notice lists the Government of Canada and Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec among the applicants, alongside industry associations and producers including Canfor, Interfor, J.D. Irving, Tolko and West Fraser.

A second group of applicants, including Resolute FP Canada and Quebec and Ontario industry associations, filed its own request in the same case.

The dumping case challenges a separate Commerce decision from the same 2024 review. Its notice names Canada and four provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Commerce published both decisions October 19.

Complaints setting out the alleged errors are due December 18. Other interested parties that want to take part without filing a complaint have until January 4, 2027, to file a notice of appearance. The secretariat says the panel reviews the challenged decision and issues a binding decision.

This is a new round of litigation, distinct from the older case Rebel News reported October 16. In that proceeding, a panel sent parts of Commerce's earlier findings back for reconsideration, including findings about provincial timber markets. That review took nearly six years.

As Rebel News explained then, sending findings back does not automatically change a duty rate. The November notices likewise announce requests for review, not a judgment cancelling charges.