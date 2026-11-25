A disability discrimination complaint filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario in 2019 still has no hearing date, seven years later. Two others, filed in 2020 by a woman alleging sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination, were thrown out last week without anyone ever deciding whether they were true.

In Ball v. Ifabiyi, Nicole Ball alleges discrimination in employment because of disability. The tribunal's file number shows the case was opened in 2019. In May 2026, the tribunal sent it to a default hearing, the procedure used when a respondent isn't taking part, and set that hearing for Oct. 21, 2026.

On Oct. 5, a lawyer wrote to the tribunal to say they had represented the respondent, Godwin Ifabiyi, since at least a mediation in April 2025, but had never told the tribunal, as its rules require. The tribunal asked both sides how to proceed and warned that, "given the age of this application, time is of the essence."

Ball's side did not reply in time. On Nov. 12, the tribunal decided the case would go to a full contested hearing instead. That hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Ball's representative then asked for more time, saying the deadline had been mis-diarized and that the representative had a medical condition. Vice-Chair Robert Patchett refused on Nov. 20, noting that no medical documentation was filed.

In Rose v. The End Pocket, Tara Rose filed two applications in January and April 2020 against The End Pocket and an individual respondent. She alleged discrimination in employment because of disability, sex, including sexual harassment and pregnancy, sexual orientation, marital status and family status. The tribunal combined the two files in September 2020.

The next step the decision records is a case assessment direction on July 9, 2026, more than six years after the first complaint was filed, asking for documents from a complaint she had made to the Ministry of Labour.

By then, her lawyer could not get those documents from her and left the file on July 30. Nobody attended a Sept. 14 case-management call, neither Rose nor the respondents. Member Alexandra Barthos dismissed both applications as abandoned on Nov. 20.

The allegations were never tested.

The two cases came out in the same batch. Of 12 Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario decisions released Nov. 18 to 20 that Rebel News reviewed, none found discrimination, and none decided whether discrimination had happened. Four applications were dismissed as abandoned, three as filed too late and two as outside the tribunal's jurisdiction. Two were interim rulings, and one refused a request to reconsider an earlier decision.

Both adjudicators were appointed by Doug Ford's cabinet. Patchett, of Ottawa, was appointed a part-time member and vice-chair of the tribunal in 2022 and reappointed in 2023. Barthos, of Southgate, was appointed a full-time member in November 2024 for a two-year term.

Whatever the merits of either case, a system where a 2019 complaint still has no hearing date and a 2020 complaint ends without anyone deciding the facts is failing complainants and the accused alike.