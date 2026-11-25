On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson saying SOGI, the sexual orientation and gender identity resources used in the province's schools, "has to be removed." He made the promise in a CBC interview as Conservative leader during the election campaign.

Doerkson said the province "needs to get back to teaching arithmetic and reading," adding that SOGI "has become something potentially that it was never meant to be."

Doerkson has since put it in writing. Mandate letters released Tuesday evening direct Education Minister Lynne Block to repeal SOGI and "address bullying directly."

Lise warned that SOGI 123 is a brand owned by the ARC Foundation, and that removing one brand won't stop the hundreds of other LGBTQ resource providers that will come "in the back door." She compared it to banning McDonald's and leaving Burger King, Wendy's and Taco Bell.

She said Saskatchewan banned the ARC Foundation's material and saw other resources take its place, and urged Doerkson to impose "professional or financial consequences on school boards and individual teachers" who break the rules.

"If a stranger on the street described some of these resources to a child, the police would be involved," Sheila said. "Throw the book at these people."

Sheila then turned to a National Post report by Tristin Hopper that Nova Scotia Health is expanding its "transformation closet" program, cabinets at health clinics stocked with free breast binders, silicone breast forms, packers and tucking supplies.

With food, housing and immigration all out of control, Lise asked why the province is handing out what she called fetish gear.

Sheila noted that such supplies are usually provided through dedicated clinics or by prescription. The Saskatoon Community Clinic, for example, provides binders and bra inserts through a pharmacy and receives funding through a Saskatchewan Medical Association fund backed by the province.

"Why are we paying for this, Canada?" Lise asked. "Why are we paying for the mental delusions and fetishes of fetishists through our healthcare programs?"