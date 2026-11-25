On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to witnesses at the House of Commons status of women committee who asked for compensated surrogacy and easier access to paid eggs and sperm. They said they do not condemn people who use fertility treatments to build their families.

In a clip from the hearing, witness Emily McIntosh said Canadians cannot legally pay for eggs and sperm, so about 90 per cent of them are imported from countries where donors are paid. She said the committee should look at compensated surrogacy.

Sheila and Lise argued that the proposal comes down to "selling pregnancies" and hiring women to carry babies for others. They also said the committee is ignoring the adoption system, where they said children wait years for families because of slow, costly processes.

Lise, who said she went through IVF, explained that a fertility clinic's obligation to an embryo ends after the first five days, when it is either transferred or frozen. She said she would not discard her leftover embryos under any circumstances.

A witness at the hearing said Quebec lets clinics dispose of embryos after five years of no contact and non-payment, and asked for federal rules to match. Sheila and Lise said that would treat frozen embryos as freezer space to clear out.