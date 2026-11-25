I was threatened in my own home. My journalism has made me a target, and I've been forced to move because it's no longer safe there.

Now some people are claiming I staged the whole thing, even spray-painting my own front door to make myself look like a victim.

There's just one problem. I was in England when it happened.

Last week, I told you how radical activists vandalized my front door, telling us to get out of the neighbourhood. Since then, I've been called a Nazi, accused of faking the attack for money, and watched people openly celebrate what happened.

🚨 Far-left radicals came to my HOME.



Now I've been forced to move.



"Rebel News, get the hell out of our neighbourhoods" — spray-painted on my front door.



The latest attack on me and my cameraman @guillaum3roy in Quebec. pic.twitter.com/1QDbYFuCRc — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 19, 2026

If you can, please help keep me and my colleague safe at ProtectAlexa.com.

Here are the facts.

On Sept. 30, I was sitting at an airport in England, waiting for my flight home. My cameraman and roommate, Guillaume, woke up to find graffiti on our front door and called me.

Before I even boarded my flight, I knew we'd have to leave the moment I got home.

Our door camera didn't trigger when it happened, but it was recording every five minutes and caught a silhouette at the door around 4:30 a.m. We filed a police report, and officers advised us to stay elsewhere while they investigated. That was nearly two months ago. We still haven't heard back.

We've since found a new apartment, but we're stuck paying rent on both places until January.

What happens when journalists are publicly branded Nazis and fascists, and threats against them are treated as something to celebrate?

I won't be intimidated into silence. But I do need help keeping myself and my colleague safe.

Please chip in at ProtectAlexa.com. Every dollar goes directly toward our security. And to everyone who has already contributed, thank you. Your support means more than you know.