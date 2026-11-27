The federal cabinet has raised the pay range for Canada Post president Doug Ettinger by nearly 11 per cent. The raise is backdated almost three years. Over the past 18 months, the Crown corporation he runs has lost more than $2 billion before tax.

Order in Council 2026-1111, dated November 23, puts Ettinger in the CEO 8 range of $562,200 to $661,400, effective January 1, 2024.

When cabinet re-appointed Ettinger to a four-year term beginning March 4, 2023, the CEO 8 range ran from $506,800 to $596,200, according to Order in Council 2023-0023.

That's an increase of $55,400 at the bottom of the range and $65,200 at the top.

The same order sets pay for seven parliamentary officials, including the clerks of the Senate and the House of Commons. Their new ranges take effect April 1, 2026. Ettinger's is the only one that reaches back to 2024.

Canada Post's losses grew over the period the raise covers. The corporation reported a $1.57 billion loss before tax for 2025, the largest in its history and up from $841 million in 2024. Revenue fell $315 million, and parcel volumes dropped by nearly a third.

The losses continued into 2026:

Q1: $205 million, compared with $41 million a year earlier

Q2: $277 million, compared with $407 million a year earlier

First half: $482 million

Canada Post received $1.034 billion in repayable federal funding in 2025, which was supposed to last until March 31, 2026. The corporation said that money proved insufficient, and early this year Ottawa approved up to $1.008 billion more. Its most recent quarterly report says the company now relies on those cash injections to avoid insolvency and will ask for more as needed.

The orders in council set a salary range, not Ettinger's actual pay. They don't disclose any performance pay he may be eligible for. Canada Post blames much of its decline on the 2024 strike and on two years without contracts with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. New agreements were ratified in June.

Meanwhile, about 621,000 addresses will lose door-to-door delivery in late 2026 and 2027 and switch to community mailboxes. That's the first stage of a plan to convert roughly four million addresses over several years.