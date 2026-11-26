In a clip from the Western Standard, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recounted explaining to Quebecers why Albertans grew so frustrated with the previous Trudeau government and Steven Guilbeault, pointing to net-zero power rules, greenwashing rules, the emissions cap and the "just transition."

"Imagine if I here as an Alberta politician came to you, said, 'My mission is to shut down all of your hydroelectric,'" Smith said, listing the environmental excuses she could come up with to do it. "That is what Guilbeault did to our province."

On Wednesday's live stream, Chris Scott said he disagreed with the premier's framing. Guilbeault was "just a boil" on a deeper sickness in the federation, he said, and very little has changed now that he's gone.

Alberta still doesn't have a pipeline, Scott said. It has one on paper that may be approved, but no private-sector proponent and no upstream companies committed to filling it. "The structural problems with this country that alienate Albertans, they still exist," he said.

Danielle Smith asked Quebec to imagine an Alberta politician vowing to shut down all of its hydroelectric power for environmental reasons. "That is what Guilbeault did to our province. So if you're wondering why that created a little resentment, that's the reason."



Footage: CPAC… pic.twitter.com/AzE5ckXaVG — Western Standard (@WesternStandard) November 25, 2026

Scott also took aim at the Pathways carbon capture project, calling it "magic beans" built on the idea that carbon dioxide is an existential threat. He said he sent Smith a copy of Alex Epstein's book on fossil fuels and hopes she reads it.

Sheila Gunn Reid compared Pathways, which Albertans will pay billions for, to Jack and the Beanstalk: Albertans trade a productive cow for magic beans, climb the beanstalk and find "Mark Carney at the top asking for more money."

Lise Merle rejected the idea that Alberta's troubles belonged only to the old government. She said Carney has had two years to deal with Smith's list of 10 demands and has done "absolutely nothing," while the Liberals rebrand old bad ideas with friendlier names.

Sheila then played Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe answering NDP Leader Carla Beck on a proposed Bell AI data centre. Moe said the project will bring its own power for its second phase, won't raise power rates, and will bring 3,000 careers to Regina.

Sheila said she's as skeptical of big tech as anyone, but AI data centres are going to be built either way. The choice is whether Canada gets the jobs and some control, she said, or whether China builds them with slave labour.

Lise noted that the NDP critics warning about data centres use AI themselves, and suggested the waste heat from a centre's cooling system could warm greenhouses to help feed people relying on Regina's food bank.

Scott said many claims made against data centres at town council meetings aren't true, and that Western Canada is well suited to host them, with its energy, fresh water and skilled trades. He acknowledged the technology could be used for surveillance and digital currency, but said the answer is to solve those problems through legislation.