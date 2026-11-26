Wilfrid Laurier University professor David Haskell told Ezra Levant on Wednesday's Ezra Levant Show that Canada was built on biblical law, and that the country is now paying for walking away from it. His new book, Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government, argues the point with evidence, he said, citing more than a thousand scholarly references.

Ezra opened by reading the first line of the Charter of Rights, which recognizes "the supremacy of God and the rule of law." Haskell said scripture was written into Canadian law from the founding, and that Confederation's own name came from Psalm 72, which New Brunswick premier Samuel Leonard Tilley was reading when he proposed "Dominion."

Scripture verses still sit over the doors of Parliament, he added.

The book has three parts. The first, Haskell said, shows how the biblical moral code produced "unmatched" flourishing, the second argues progressive ideas lead to social unraveling, and the third makes the case that mass immigration from nations that do not share Western convictions ends in what he called societal suicide.

He pointed to Danish and British data, saying immigrants from Middle Eastern and North African countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey are still drawing on social programs after a decade, and that Canada does not release comparable figures.

Haskell also described a Baylor University study of missionaries by sociologist Robert Woodberry. He said independent Protestant missionaries were the single biggest factor separating developing countries that became free democracies from those that sank into poverty and corruption. He credited Christians with leading the abolition of slavery as well.

Ezra, who is Jewish, said he supports Christian causes and asked Haskell to distinguish real Christian nationalism from imposters.

Haskell said the term originally meant being Christian and wanting a strong nation reflecting those values, but that a racial strain has been attached to it that he called antithetical to Christianity. He said he favours a government that embraces Christian norms without any church oversight.

The professor said no mainstream outlet has interviewed him or reviewed the book, even though it has been a bestseller for philosophy and religion in Canada since June. Ezra said if it were titled the other way around, the CBC would have him on every show.