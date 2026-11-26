Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced Tuesday that her government will bring a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to protect free speech and religion from Ottawa's Combatting Hate Act.

Alberta will always stand up for Albertans’ fundamental rights and freedoms.



That’s why our government is introducing a motion under the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act to protect freedom of speech, expression and religion from Ottawa’s Combatting Hate Act.



This… pic.twitter.com/HtddjIkVx2 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 24, 2026

The motion won't order police or Crown prosecutors to stop enforcing the federal law. According to the government's news release, it asks cabinet to consider lawful steps to protect political and religious expression, including making sure Albertans remain free to read and quote sacred texts. The government has not named any specific new measures.

"We just don't want to wait until somebody's pastor has been hauled off to jail," Smith told reporters, CTV News reported.

When asked whether any religious leader has been prosecuted since the federal law took effect in July, Justice Minister and Attorney General Mickey Amery didn't give an example. He said the government wants to be proactive, and that the province's efforts to get Ottawa to keep the religious defence were "unsuccessful."

The federal law, Bill C-9, received royal assent on June 18 and came into force on July 18. It repealed a Criminal Code defence for people who, in good faith, express opinions on religious subjects, which applied to certain hate propaganda offences. Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser's department says the change does not criminalize religious teaching, sermons or scripture reading.

Alberta had already moved on its own. In September, Amery advised Crown prosecutors to "give significant weight to freedom of expression" and not to pursue charges "simply because someone expresses controversial, provocative or unpopular political or religious beliefs."

Amery said the province won't interfere with individual prosecutors' discretion, adding that "freedom of expression is not a licence for violence, threats or criminal hatred."

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi called the motion "meaningless political theatre" and "another chapter in their culture war garbage," Medicine Hat News reported. "If you want to change the law, lobby the federal government to change the law," he said.

The legislature will vote on the motion, and cabinet can act afterward.

Smith has a history on this file. In May 2023, Alberta's Ethics Commissioner found she broke the Conflicts of Interest Act when she spoke with then-justice minister Tyler Shandro about the charges against Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski. Amery took over as justice minister the following month.

Ottawa says the law doesn't touch preaching or scripture. Alberta says it won't wait to find out. Which side do you think has it right?