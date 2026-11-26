The United Conservative Party heads into its annual general meeting this weekend after weeks of members having it out inside the tent. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and B.C. Premier Lorne Doerkson are expected to attend.

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid played Premier Danielle Smith's answer to reporters who asked whether the party is at war with itself after the October independence referendum. Sheila said a "free and liberal exchange of ideas" is what sets the UCP apart from the groupthink of the NDP and the Liberals.

Chris Scott said the referendum put a strain on the party. About 500,000 Albertans voted for option two, he said, and roughly 90 per cent of them have accepted the result. What's left, according to Scott, is a small but loud group that wanted to burn the party down and remove the premier.

"The answer has never been burning it down," Scott said, dismissing the push to take over the leadership review.

Sheila pointed to a new Leger poll that has the UCP at 48 per cent and the NDP at 38. She also took aim at Steven Carter, a former aide to Alison Redford who worked for the campaign to stay in Canada, after he admitted "we painted Danielle Smith as a separatist." Sheila called that a lie and predicted some 7,000 members will gather at the AGM to unite behind the premier.

Scott acknowledged that many members are still grieving the referendum result, but said the party's own member policy on provincial policing, immigration, tax collection, pensions and employment insurance, along with the Sovereignty Act, gives them reason to stay. He predicted the UCP's poll numbers will keep climbing.

Sheila described the referendum as a "pressure valve" for frustrated Albertans.

Lise Merle said the AGM will be the first chance to hear Moe and Doerkson together at a western roundtable, comparing the weekend to "American Thanksgiving at a family reunion."