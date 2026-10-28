Leadership Review Revolt, Smith DEI pushback, Pipeline battle | Buffalo Roundtable

About this Episode

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are live on the Buffalo Roundtable as a fifth UCP riding board votes for a leadership review and the fight inside Danielle Smith's party heats up. Mark Milke of the Aristotle Foundation joins to talk about the growing pushback against Alberta's Bill 33 ban on DEI hiring, and Calgary business adviser Kirk Lubimov breaks down the economic hit on Albertans. We also get into the renewed battle over the BC tanker ban and West Coast pipelines.

Plus, Sheila and Lise react to La Leche League Canada embracing "chestfeeding" language, and what it means for mothers and babies.

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