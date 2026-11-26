Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a press conference Thursday at the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario, addressing public safety, rising antisemitism and the Liberal government's handling of crime and immigration.

The synagogue was the site of a horrific shooting on September 20, during Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Constable Jeff Smith was critically injured in the attack and continues to recover.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, at Belleville's Sons of Jacob Synagogue, on the Yom Kippur shooting:



"Fortunately, the courageous hero, Constable Smith, was guarding the building. He took multiple shots and is still recovering. Despite his wounds, he returned fire." pic.twitter.com/demK0AfTtd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2026

Speaking behind a podium bearing the words “Keep You Safe,” Poilievre condemned the Liberals' approach to criminal justice, pointing to legislation that he argues has enabled repeat offenders to return to Canadian streets while weakening sentencing provisions.

The press conference came just days after Ottawa designated Masar Badil as an alias of Samidoun, which has been a listed terrorist entity in Canada since October 2024.

#BREAKING: Canada has listed Samidoun, a pro-Palestinian group behind a rally where people chanted “death to Canada” and burned the Canadian flag in Vancouver earlier this month, as a terrorist entity.



READ MORE: https://t.co/eJCPaMw0Jbhttps://t.co/eJCPaMw0Jb — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 15, 2024

Despite the designation, organizers say their Toronto conference, which glorifies the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, will proceed this weekend.

'Resistance' group planning Toronto conference to glorify Hamas killings added to Canada's terrorist list. https://t.co/CnVbLMnTHR — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) November 23, 2026

Rebel News asked Poilievre what good a terrorist designation is if the organization can continue holding conferences on Canadian soil, and what a Conservative government would do differently.

Poilievre called for police to enforce Canada's existing anti-terrorism laws, expressing disappointment that it took the Liberal government so long to list the organization.

The Conservative leader also addressed the presence of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operatives in Canada, referencing previous Global News reporting suggesting approximately 700 agents were operating within the country.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps agents in Canada:



"We have, according to Global News, about 700 IRGC agents on the ground in Canada, fomenting hatred." pic.twitter.com/onpzb2d3EF — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 26, 2026

Poilievre called for authorities to identify and deport IRGC operatives, citing the national security threat they pose and their role in fomenting hatred.

Rebel News also questioned Poilievre about the Liberals' decision to vote against a Conservative motion calling for reductions in immigration levels, despite the government's own stated intentions to reduce admissions.

Poilievre accused the Carney government of misleading Canadians about its immigration targets, arguing that additional admissions could bring the number of new permanent residents to 665,000 next year.

He emphasized that his criticism was directed at the Liberal government, not immigrants themselves, arguing that immigration levels have overwhelmed Canada's housing, health-care system and job market.

Poilievre maintained that the government's priority should be ensuring Canadians have access to a doctor, a home and a job before admitting more people.