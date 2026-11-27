On Tuesday, a post went up on Danny Tommo's X account. Danny didn't write it, because Danny is in prison. His son Shae did. It set out the licence conditions the probation service told Danny he would live under once he is released, and the list was so harsh it was hard to believe it was real.

Important update on my dad, Danny Tommo.



As a family, we are devastated with the length of the sentence he received. We were hoping he would be out before Christmas. Now, knowing he won’t be released until sometime in the New Year, has deeply saddened us, especially my younger… — Danny Tommo (@RealDannyTommo) November 24, 2026

So I checked. I spoke with Danny's lawyers who went into the prison, sat down with him face to face, and he confirmed every word.

Once Danny has served his sentence, according to the family's post:

He cannot return to the family home.

He will be housed in approved premises, a tag house, outside his area.

He will be given a new name.

He cannot use the internet at all.

He will be fitted with a GPS tag.

He is banned from any social meeting or public event, including church.

He cannot go to work.

He must sign in at a police station three times a day.

He cannot have a car without approval.

He cannot communicate with any organisation.

Any breach sends him straight back to prison.

Remember what Danny actually did. In September, he cut a migrant dinghy in the English Channel after everyone aboard had been taken off it. The Crown dropped the charge of recklessly endangering life, Danny pleaded guilty to criminal damage, and on Nov. 20 Portsmouth Crown Court gave him 15 months, followed by 12 months of supervision. He won't be home for Christmas. His children, including a newborn, won't see their father until the new year, and the family says these conditions mean he can't come home to them until the end of 2027.

Fifteen months for a boat. Then, once every day of it is served, the state takes his name, his home, his church, his job and his voice. That isn't a sentence. It's erasing a man.

These are the tools Britain would use on its most dangerous terrorists. Danny filmed the small boats coming in. He had a camera and a following, and that is what frightens the authorities. The men who came across in those dinghies aren't being given new names or kept out of their places of worship. They're housed in hotels at the taxpayer's expense and free to go wherever they like. The man who filmed them is the one being turned into a ghost.

Danny Tommo's family calls his release conditions 'completely over the top' Danny Tommo's family says he won't be released until the new year, and that probation has outlined release conditions including an out-of-area tag house, a new name and no internet.

Britain kept Tommy Robinson in solitary confinement month after month, trying to break him. This is right up there with it, and in a way it's worse, because it's dressed up as paperwork.

Here's what we at Rebel News are doing about it.

First, Danny's family. Rebel News has been covering the family's bills, including their rent, so his children keep a roof over their heads while their father is inside. That will continue.

Second, Danny himself. I am now on Danny's approved visitor list. If the prison governor allows it, he will sit down across from Danny in the coming weeks, make sure he isn't being mistreated, and hear directly from Danny what he wants done.

Third, the law. These conditions have to be challenged before they are imposed, and that takes a serious human rights lawyer, someone who knows how to take the British state to court and win. Rebel News is retaining one now.

Good lawyers cost money, and Rebel News takes no government money. Can you please help? Go to SaveDanny.co.uk.