Canada’s anti-woke General speaks out

Many already know of the rapid decay our military is enduring, captured by woke political ideologies, our armed forces have not only become a shell of their former selves, so too has their mismanagement hindered Canada’s reputation the world over, from tampons in men’s bathrooms, to soldiers being starved overseas.

With few people more capable of diagnosing the state of Canada’s Armed Forces, and the political leadership crisis enabling its rapid decay, from an insiders perspective, highly decorated, former Lieutenant –General, Assistant Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff, and chief of Staff of NATO Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Michel Maisonneuve, has now taken to the public warning of the dangers that lie ahead, and what needs to be done to sustain the very bedrock of our nation.

In this report we interviewed the man himself just prior to his Calgary event, titled, “Canada’s Leadership Crisis”, during which he discusses Canada's crises of leadership and complacency, critiquing extremist progressive policies, and lack of national vision and pride.

WATCH: Canada's military unprepared for global threats as almost half of equipment is 'unavailable and unserviceable'



A $400M air defence system promised to Ukraine over a year ago has reportedly not even arrived in the country yet.



MORE: https://t.co/768F6sBuiq. — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 8, 2024

This comes after he was cancelled in 2022, grilled in the media and asked to resign from his then position on the board of directors at an organization researching chronic pain in veterans. All because of his acceptance speech made after receiving the Vimy Award, granted to those who have made significant and outstanding contributions to the nation. After decades of silence, his anti-woke speech caused an uproar, and launched him towards the writing of his recent novel, “In Defence of Canada, reflections of a patriot”.

As Canada continues its rapid downward spiral led by the Liberal government’s radical agendas, his voice on the matter provides critical insight from an insider's perspective on the disaster that lies ahead if things don’t change.

We spoke with him before his event, to detail his stance on the current situation Canada finds itself in.