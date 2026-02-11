Canada’s deficit soars to $78.3 BILLION

Expert banker Mark Carney’s leadership fails to rein in spending as new programs push the deficit even higher, leaving Canadians questioning if the budget will ever be balanced.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 11, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Eduardo Lima

Canada’s deficit crisis is getting worse, not better, under so-called global banking expert Mark Carney.

The federal deficit now sits at a staggering $78.3 billion, representing the highest in Canadian history outside of pandemic-era spending, with officials admitting it’s likely headed even higher before the fiscal year wraps on March 31.

“There have been additional announcements since the budget,” testified Interim Budget Officer Jason Jacques, as reported by Blacklock’s.

Jacques pointed to the slow creep of new spending announcements, such as the latest five-year, $13.8 billion increase in GST credits, as “something that in isolation would increase the deficit this year.”

The original 2025 deficit target was said to be $26.8 billion, but continued overspending has ballooned that figure more than two-fold.

Even senators are questioning how much worse it’s going to get, but Canadians are ultimately left without a straight answer.

While Jacques said that an updated Economic and Fiscal Outlook is expected to be published by the end of March or beginning of April, there’s no determination on when the budget may be balanced – if ever.

Despite promises about “discipline” and “efficiency,” there’s still no timeline to get back to balance.

The last time Canadians saw a balanced budget was in 2007, 19 years ago.

For a government backed by a so-called global financial heavyweight, the numbers tell a very different story. The deficit isn’t shrinking.

It’s growing.

