Canada should follow the U.S. lead in removing fluoride from drinking water
President-elect Trump’s appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead health policy includes a pledge to remove fluoridation from drinking water, citing growing evidence of brain damaging health risks and ineffectiveness, supported by experts like Dr. Robert Dickson who hopes Canada will follow suit.
With the announcement that President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to oversee key health policies, RFK Jr. has pledged to root out corruption and conflicts of interest within regulatory health agencies. His goal is to restore integrity to public health decision-making by prioritizing evidence-based science under the banner of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).
One of his top orders of business is to remove fluoridation from drinking water – a process that began 75 years ago in what the US Centers for Disease Control calls “one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 20th century.”
Yet, in a ruling this past September, an Obama-appointed federal judge determined that fluoridating water "poses an unreasonable risk" to human health, citing testimony from government scientists and experts. The decision follows mounting concerns about dental fluorosis, a condition caused by excessive fluoride exposure that leads to weakened enamel and tooth damage.
One of the main points of contention is the method of fluoride delivery. While many argue that fluoride's primary benefit to dental health is topical, others suggest that ingesting fluoride offers little to no advantage, and carries significant risk. A systematic review by the highly regarded research body called the Cochrane Collaboration found that water fluoridation has far less impact on dental health than widely assumed. In fact, many European countries, which have largely rejected water fluoridation, report no significant difference in dental health outcomes.
Dr. Robert Dickson, a Calgary-based physician and chair of Fluoride Free Canada, has spent 25 years researching the risks associated with water fluoridation. Initially supportive of the practice, Dr. Dickson changed his stance after critically examining the available science. His research indicates that fluoride, often described as a safe, effective tool for cavity prevention, is in fact a neurotoxin and potential carcinogen with serious implications for cognitive development, particularly in children.
“It’s not good for fetuses, it’s not good for babies or children, it’s not good for women with thyroid problems, it’s not good for patients with kidney problems, it’s not good for your bone, your gut microbiome, it’s not good for anything, and it’s not needed for anything,” explains Dr. Dickson, pointing to recent research studies showing that even at levels established to be “safe,” fluoride ingestion is damaging to children’s brains.
Dr. Dickson says the science shows up to a tripling of ADHD cases in heavily fluoridated areas, findings that are supported by the National Toxicology Report from August which confirmed brain damage, as well as the court ruling in September that proved neurotoxicity. On top of that, he says numerous studies including real-world data from the World Health Organization prove the ineffectiveness of this treatment.
Furthermore, Dr. Dickson highlights a critical inefficiency in the widespread use of fluoride:
“98 or 99% of fluoridated water is used to water lawns, wash cars, flush toilets, wash dishes – for industrial use – so it’s not an effective use of a medication,” says Dr. Dickson. “If I gave you 100 pills and you threw 99 of them away, it’s not good use of a medical product. Even if it did work, which it doesn’t, and even if it was safe, which it isn’t, it’s not a good way to do it through the water system because we lose 90 to 99 percent of it.”
With RFK Jr. poised to tackle fluoridation head-on starting January 2025, Dr. Dickson argues that Canada may soon face international pressure to follow suit, particularly in light of growing evidence and recent legal rulings. As the debate over fluoridation intensifies, the need for a thoughtful, science-based approach to public health policy has never been more urgent.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-12 15:27:46 -0500It makes way more sense to put fluoride in toothpaste. That way, it gets applied directly to the teeth.