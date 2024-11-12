Canada should follow the U.S. lead in removing fluoride from drinking water

With the announcement that President-elect Donald Trump will appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to oversee key health policies, RFK Jr. has pledged to root out corruption and conflicts of interest within regulatory health agencies. His goal is to restore integrity to public health decision-making by prioritizing evidence-based science under the banner of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).

One of his top orders of business is to remove fluoridation from drinking water – a process that began 75 years ago in what the US Centers for Disease Control calls “one of the top 10 public health achievements of the 20th century.”

Yet, in a ruling this past September, an Obama-appointed federal judge determined that fluoridating water "poses an unreasonable risk" to human health, citing testimony from government scientists and experts. The decision follows mounting concerns about dental fluorosis, a condition caused by excessive fluoride exposure that leads to weakened enamel and tooth damage.

One of the main points of contention is the method of fluoride delivery. While many argue that fluoride's primary benefit to dental health is topical, others suggest that ingesting fluoride offers little to no advantage, and carries significant risk. A systematic review by the highly regarded research body called the Cochrane Collaboration found that water fluoridation has far less impact on dental health than widely assumed. In fact, many European countries, which have largely rejected water fluoridation, report no significant difference in dental health outcomes.

Dr. Robert Dickson, a Calgary-based physician and chair of Fluoride Free Canada, has spent 25 years researching the risks associated with water fluoridation. Initially supportive of the practice, Dr. Dickson changed his stance after critically examining the available science. His research indicates that fluoride, often described as a safe, effective tool for cavity prevention, is in fact a neurotoxin and potential carcinogen with serious implications for cognitive development, particularly in children.

“It’s not good for fetuses, it’s not good for babies or children, it’s not good for women with thyroid problems, it’s not good for patients with kidney problems, it’s not good for your bone, your gut microbiome, it’s not good for anything, and it’s not needed for anything,” explains Dr. Dickson, pointing to recent research studies showing that even at levels established to be “safe,” fluoride ingestion is damaging to children’s brains.

Dr. Dickson says the science shows up to a tripling of ADHD cases in heavily fluoridated areas, findings that are supported by the National Toxicology Report from August which confirmed brain damage, as well as the court ruling in September that proved neurotoxicity. On top of that, he says numerous studies including real-world data from the World Health Organization prove the ineffectiveness of this treatment.

Furthermore, Dr. Dickson highlights a critical inefficiency in the widespread use of fluoride:

“98 or 99% of fluoridated water is used to water lawns, wash cars, flush toilets, wash dishes – for industrial use – so it’s not an effective use of a medication,” says Dr. Dickson. “If I gave you 100 pills and you threw 99 of them away, it’s not good use of a medical product. Even if it did work, which it doesn’t, and even if it was safe, which it isn’t, it’s not a good way to do it through the water system because we lose 90 to 99 percent of it.”

With RFK Jr. poised to tackle fluoridation head-on starting January 2025, Dr. Dickson argues that Canada may soon face international pressure to follow suit, particularly in light of growing evidence and recent legal rulings. As the debate over fluoridation intensifies, the need for a thoughtful, science-based approach to public health policy has never been more urgent.

PETITION: Kill the Vegan Bill! 1,521 signatures Goal: 10000 signatures Help stop Bill C-293 from undermining Canadian agriculture, health, and freedom! This bill, quietly moving through the Senate, grants the government broad powers that could unfairly target animal agriculture, promoting a vegan agenda under the guise of public health. By threatening the livelihoods of Canadian farmers and restricting food choices, Bill C-293 endangers food sovereignty and sets a dangerous precedent for government overreach. Join us in defending Canada’s agricultural sector and ensuring that farmers and consumers maintain their freedom to choose. Sign the petition today to Kill the Vegan Bill! Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code Comments (optional)