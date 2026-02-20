BREAKING: Canada’s new Chief Public Health Officer led Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Dr. Joss Reimer, former medical lead and public face of Manitoba’s controversial COVID vaccine task force, takes over the role at a time when vaccine-injured Canadians still fight for recognition and ‘misinformation’ is listed alongside measles and avian flu as a national threat.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 20, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld (left) and Facebook / Dr Joss Reimer for CMA (right)

The Government of Canada has just named Dr. Joss Reimer as the next Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO), effective April 1, 2026.

This three-year term is for a role that's supposed to be the “lead public health professional” guiding the nation through threats, crises, and the ever-present “resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Appointed by Minister of Health Marjorie Michel, the press release from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) notes that Dr. Reimer’s ‘expertise’ included being the medical lead and spokesperson for Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce.

This is the same public health apparatus that spent years pushing rushed-to-market, experimental therapies as “safe and effective,” while dismissing legitimate concerns about adverse events, contamination risks, and informed consent as “misinformation.”

Now, at a time when Canadians are still dealing with the fallout from vaccine injuries being buried under taboos, compensation processes that drag on for years or being offered MAID instead of real support, under a system captured by pharmaceutical interests, the reins have been handed to someone deeply embedded in that very COVID vaccine rollout machine.

The release itself admits the country faces “the ongoing impacts of the illegal drug crisis,” threats from avian flu, HIV, TB, measles outbreaks, and the “harmful impacts of false health information.”

Apparently, “false health information” gets lumped in with actual diseases now.

Read between the lines and that sounds like code for anything that questions the official narrative. Who better to combat that than the former face of Manitoba's vaccine push?

Dr. Reimer says she's “passionate about physician wellness and public health” and looks forward to “uniting efforts to protect and promote the well-being of people in Canada, especially those who are most vulnerable.” Those may sound like noble words, but actions speak louder.

During the COVID era, public health officials like her oversaw mandates that divided families, destroyed livelihoods, and coerced millions into a medical intervention with no long-term data. Now she's stepping into the federal spotlight to "ensure Canada is well-equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to public health threats."

Strengthen ties with “partners” reads like Big Pharma and international bodies like the World Health Organization, to keep pushing immunizations as the go-to solution and clamp down on dissent labelled as hateful.

The CPHO role was created in 2004 to improve public health and bolster emergency responses. Instead, we've seen it used to justify overreach, infringe on privacy, push fear campaigns, and rollout policies that prioritize compliance over individual rights.

Dr. Reimer's appointment isn’t a fresh start; it’s about more of the same. Pushing full steam ahead with a system that still hasn't reckoned with its failures.

Canadians would be well served by transparency, real accountability for past harms, and leaders who prioritize informed choice over top-down edicts. Until then, appointments like this are just another reminder that the same people who gave us the last crisis are now gearing up for the next one.

