Canadian citizen booted from Mark Carney event over critical social media post

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed footage showing a man being removed from Mark Carney's campaign event over a social media post critical of the Liberal Party leadership frontrunner.

During the campaign event for the former Bank of Canada governor in Regina, Saskatchewan on Tuesday, an attendee was confronted by a lawyer and forced to leave the premises over a Facebook post reportedly calling Carney a "traitor."

The lawyer informed the man that his Liberal Party membership was being revoked before getting police to escort him out of the building for "trespassing."

A Sask man was removed from Mark Carney’s event in Regina. Moments after he entered, a lawyer approached and questioned him about a Facebook post where he criticized Carney. The lawyer then revoked his Liberal party membership and had police remove him for trespassing. pic.twitter.com/7QKNaIfk8p — Just Bins (@JustBins) February 12, 2025

"Do you think that the Carney campaign has an enemies list for every city that they go to? I think they do," Sheila said.

Lise concurred that the Carney campaign is likely strictly filtering who has access to campaign events.

"I think they're watching social media very, very carefully and making sure that only people who are going to toe the party line are going to be in attendance," she said.

Carney, who previously served as Trudeau's economic adviser, is the presumed candidate to take over for Trudeau as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party upon his exit.