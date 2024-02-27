Canadian citizen faces $6,250 quarantine fine amid ArriveCAN app scandal
In a recent interview, Jakub Malcer, a Canadian citizen originally from Poland, shared his experience with the controversial ArriveCAN app and the subsequent legal repercussions of a $6,250 fine he faced.
Malcer's story sheds light on the broader issues surrounding civil liberties and government overreach. Malcer's ordeal began when he sought to attend his mother's funeral in Poland during the lockdown.
"I made everything possible to attend her funeral. And from the very start, it was very difficult because the government didn't want to help at all, even for compassionate reasons," Malcer recounted.
Upon his return to Canada, Malcer, despite testing negative for COVID-19, faced a 14-day quarantine requirement due to being unvaccinated. The ArriveCAN app, designed to track Canadians' vaccination status, enforced this measure.
"I was obliged to fill out a form in the ArriveCAN application and declare whether I was vaccinated or not. Based on this information, I was supposed to self-isolate for 14 days," Malcer explained.
However, a chance encounter with law enforcement during a momentary break from isolation led to unexpected consequences.
"I was stopped by the cop. He checked my license and then he gave it back to me, told me to go back home," Malcer recalled. About 15 months later, he received a hefty $6,250 fine in the mail, seemingly out of nowhere.
"I got the ticket in the mail. Nothing surprises me anymore here in Canada," Malcer lamented.
The ticket, issued without prior warning or explanation, has left Malcer bewildered and frustrated. "I'm a law-abiding citizen, and all I did was attend my mum's funeral and drive my own car. I wasn't even speeding," he emphasized.
Despite the challenges ahead, Malcer remains resolute in contesting the fine. "On moral grounds, I would love to go there and say in the courts, this is wrong. I have done nothing wrong," he asserted.
In the broader context of government policies during the pandemic, Malcer's case sheds light on the complexities and controversies surrounding measures such as quarantine requirements and vaccination mandates.
Amidst the ongoing scandal surrounding the ArriveCAN app and its implications for Canadians, Malcer's experience serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by citizens navigating a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.
ArriveCAN made many victims which resulted in exorbitant fines. A liberal app cost more than 59 million dollars to Canadians to track and coerce them to get vaccinated.
- By Tamara Ugolini
