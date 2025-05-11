Canadian elites don't care about Alberta, Saskatchewan

Just as Eastern Canada disliked Trump's tariffs, Albertans feel their autonomy is threatened by Ottawa's actions, extending beyond tariffs to pipeline blockades and industry threats, disproportionately impacting Alberta and Saskatchewan, key financial contributors to Canada.

In contrast to the supportive responses Quebec's separatism received from the Canadian establishment, Alberta faces outright hostility, with respect shown only to Albertans who oppose the oil and gas sector.

The media frequently targets those seen as authentically "Albertan." Western Canadians are tired of sustained economic pressures from Ottawa, similar to Trump's tactics but originating domestically.

Ezra cautions against using divisive language reminiscent of that directed at the trucker convoy, as it exposes animosity towards Alberta.

The Canadian establishment's condemnation of Trump's economic bullying appears hypocritical considering their treatment of Alberta.