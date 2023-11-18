Canadian politicians turn a blind eye to rising antisemitism

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 17, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about a bomb threat made against staff and students at Canada's largest Jewish high school in Toronto on Friday afternoon. Instead of making any remarks about this antisemitic threat, Trudeau was spending time with Anwar Ibrahim, the president of Malaysia who has an atrocious track record of saying antisemitic things.

Ezra also talked about how Trudeau refused to call Xi Ji Ping a dictator, while a few years ago he said he admired China for their 'basic dictatorship.'

"That I find quite interesting, you know, Trudeau is harder on the modern democracy, the state of Israel than he is on the atrocious dictatorship of China. That's so gross," said Ezra.

"Well, thankfully it was an idle threat but like I said, the terror was transmitted, Canada is no longer safe and I think it was Trudeau himself who sort of gave moral permission to every anti-Semite to act out in that way. And I can't just put it all on Trudeau, although by far he's been the worst," he finished.