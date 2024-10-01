Canadians reject Trudeau's radical gas and diesel vehicle ban: poll

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

According to a new poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), a whopping 59% of Canadians oppose the federal government’s push to ban the sale of new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035, while only 29% support this drastic move.

CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano didn’t hold back, stating, “Canadians are sending a loud and clear message: they don’t want the government banning new gas and diesel vehicles. Families still want to buy gas-powered minivans and diesel trucks, and they know this ban will cost them big.”

Trudeau’s 2035 gas-powered car ban never stopped to ask: Where will Canada get the materials to build all those batteries?



We have the answer: Slave labour in the Congo.



Children are digging cobalt out of the ground by hand and our resources are staying in the ground. Awful. pic.twitter.com/irePTuaYV8 — Shannon Stubbs (@ShannonStubbsMP) March 3, 2024

Trudeau’s plan could unleash a financial nightmare for taxpayers, with massive costs for electric vehicle subsidies, charging infrastructure, and new power plants. The Leger poll, commissioned by the CTF, shows that when considering only Canadians who have made up their minds, 67% are firmly against the federal ban.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is asked why the government plans to ban new gasoline/diesel vehicle sales by 2035, given the inadequate charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. pic.twitter.com/5bWbzDp1Hu — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 19, 2023

“Prime Minister Trudeau is racing ahead with this ban, while ignoring the immense burden it will place on taxpayers,” said Terrazzano. “Your tax dollars will be funneled into this expensive green agenda, and Canadians have every right to be concerned about soaring tax and electricity bills.”