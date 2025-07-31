Cancel campaign continues against Christian musician Sean Feucht

The city of Winnipeg has become the latest municipality to cancel Christian pastor and musician Sean Feucht. A wave of cancellations came for the American performer during his Eastern Canada tour, only for the show to go on at new venues.

With Feucht set for stops in Western Canada later this summer, city officials in Winnipeg sprang into action to block Feucht's Manitoba date.

“After careful analysis, we’ve determined it is not operationally feasible to allow the event at Central Park,” a Winnipeg spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by CTV News. “As this is not in a ticketed event, forecasting attendance is a challenge; that in turn presents additional operational challenges.”

On this week's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Winnipeg's efforts to silence a prominent Christian voice.

The city's excuse was “absolute garbage” said Sheila, noting Canada Day celebrations aren't a ticketed event.

“Bureaucratic doublespeak” was how Lise described the statement from Winnipeg bureaucrats, who were looking for “a reason to make sure that this event can't go ahead.”

The decision was certain to backfire, Lise added, “because not only is this event going to go ahead in a different location, but they are going to have so much press coverage of it,” guaranteeing the event becomes a success.