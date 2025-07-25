Car RAMS into Christian rocker’s tour bus, more venues cancel shows

Tragedy nearly struck Friday morning as the tour bus belonging to Christian rocker Sean Feucht was rammed by a driver claiming to have lost control.

“I’m here outside Montreal, and we were just hit by a ‘crazy’ car,” begins Feucht in a video posted to X. “It was out of control and swerving everywhere,” he added.

“I don’t know if it was intentional … but it rammed into our bus,” the musician continued. At the time of posting, Feucht clarified that police were en route.

“I don’t remember the last time I experienced warfare like this,” he said. Nobody appeared to sustain any injuries following the incident.

A later update revealed the driver admitting to the accident. “... he slammed into our bus and somehow lost control,” wrote Feucht, noting “The Quebec police on the scene were unbelievably kind” throughout the ordeal.

“Thank you for praying! Nothing will stop the sound of worship going forth from Canada!!!” concluded the musician.

Despite sweeping show cancellations across Canada, Feucht will continue his Canadian tour at alternate locations, with subsequent shows scheduled for Saturday in Ottawa and Sunday in Toronto.

Feucht's Halifax concert at York Redoubt National Historic Site was cancelled by Parks Canada due to "heightened public safety concerns."

Similar reasons led to further cancellations in Charlottetown and Moncton, all of which relocated, despite the short notice.

The premiere show relocated to a farmer's field in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia.

Feucht then secured new locations to round out the Atlantic portion of his tour at Faithworks Centre Church in North Wiltshire and Bar None Camp in Taxis River.

The City of Charlottetown initially claimed legal limitations but expressed solidarity with sexual minorities as Pride Fest 2025 began.

In a video posted Wednesday, Feucht made note of that, stating, “they're not so tolerant when peaceful Christians come together.”

“This is not the hour to cower,” he said. “This is not the hour to bow down to the mob. No, we need to rise up. And so tonight, we are going to gather.”

Let Us Worship emerged in response to Canada's oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns. Though the pandemic ended, anti-Christian bias persists, as did the cancellations.

His Quebec City and Gatineau shows were also axed Wednesday, with the former citing a contract omission regarding a "controversial artist."

Feucht, a 2020 Republican congressional candidate, advocates for U.S. policy based on traditional Christian values, citing a "spiritual war."

The City of Vaughan later axed his tour stop at Dufferin District Park, according to the National Post, due to "health and safety as well as community standards and well-being."

The tour's Western Canada leg is set for late August, with shows in Winnipeg (20th), Saskatoon (21st), Edmonton (22nd), West Kelowna (23rd), and Abbotsford (24th). Permits are currently under review for the latter two performances.