Carney claims Liberals will back Alberta despite dismal track record

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Mark Carney's claim that his Liberal government will support Alberta's oil and gas sector.

Appearing on the CBC's 'Power & Politics' show with host David Cochrane earlier this week, Carney cited his Alberta roots as evidence of his admiration for the province.

"I grew up just south of the oil sands," he said. "When I was born, the oil sands was a concept, and it was the ingenuity of Canadian, many Albertan engineers and entrepreneurs, and the partnership between the federal government and the provincial government that made the oil sands what they are."

PM Carney is asked about his views on Western separation having grown up in Alberta and says "what we need today" is a partnership between the public and private sector, like the one that developed the province's oilsands in the past. pic.twitter.com/DoGnMmxzvV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 28, 2025

Sheila criticized Carney's claim that the federal government contributed to the early success of the oil sands in Alberta.

"The federal government very damn near killed the oil sands. It was in fact the Alberta government which by and large gave the oil sands a royalty holiday until they figured out how to get it out of the ground in a way that was financially viable," she said.

"This is the feds taking credit for things that happened in Alberta, again. We can't get our oil to market thanks to them, which means we cannot develop our oil and gas sector as quickly and as robustly as we would like," Sheila added.

Liberal policies have also prevented Alberta from getting approvals for major projects, Sheila continued, adding that "overreach into provincial jurisdiction" is hampering Alberta's economy.

Carney has been criticized by proponents of Alberta's oil and gas sector after explicitly stating that he will not repeal Bill C-69, often referred to as the "No More Pipelines" bill.

Industry leaders and Conservatives argue that maintaining Bill C-69, which imposes stringent environmental and Indigenous consultation requirements, contradicts his supposed push for energy infrastructure development.