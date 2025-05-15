Carney just flipped off Alberta — again

The new environment minister is just as radical as the one before. Maybe even worse — and that's saying something.

This is Carney sending a message to Alberta that nothing is changing. And it might even get worse.

Julie Dabrusin isn't some moderate trying to bring balance to Ottawa. She's a dyed-in-the-wool downtown Toronto ideologue. One of those "I bike to work so you don't need a car" ridiculous ladies — literally. She once bragged about cycling alongside Chrystia Freeland to work, while conveniently ignoring that Freeland still uses a taxpayer-funded car and driver. These people want you to ditch your vehicle while they get motorcades to climate summits.

Dabrusin thinks your pickup is a planetary threat, your furnace is a crime scene, and your job in the energy sector is a moral stain. She once tweeted, and I quote: "It is no longer free to pollute anywhere across our country." What she meant was: if you live in rural Canada, drive a truck, or work in oil and gas, you're the problem. And they're going to make you pay for it.

She celebrated when the Teck Frontier mine was killed. A multi-billion-dollar project, thousands of jobs — gone. She said the environmental impact "cannot be mitigated." Translation? Alberta's economy is non-negotiable. If you're still wondering whether Alberta can ever get a project done inside Confederation, let me save you some time: the answer is no.

This is the same minister who cheered on Bill C-69 — also known as the "No More Pipelines" bill. She supported the very legislation that created so many layers of bureaucratic red tape that even thinking about a new pipeline became a regulatory nightmare. It was a direct attack on Alberta's ability to develop its resources, and she applauded it.

We won’t be getting an export pipeline under Carney. This is his environment minister.

And as if that weren't enough, she's also a radical anti-gun lunatic. She wants to ban all "military-style assault rifles" — whatever that means this week — and force a buyback. Again, there's a message here for us Albertans, and it's coming straight out of the PMO: "We don't like your trucks, your oil, or your guns — and we're coming for all three."

But wait, there's more. She also led the charge on banning single-use plastics. The stuff that farmers, hunters, hospitals, and small businesses rely on every single day. To Dabrusin, a plastic fork is an eco-crime. Out here, it's how you eat lunch on the tailgate during seeding. But again, she wouldn't know that. Because she governs from an X bubble, not the real world.

And when she says climate change is the number one issue for Canadians? That's just flat-out wrong. It's not even on the radar for most of us. We care about feeding our families, heating our homes, and not being strangled by regulations dreamed up in the latte lounges of Queen Street.

This isn't just environmental policy. It's economic punishment. It's cultural warfare. And Carney knew exactly what he was doing when he picked her.

This isn't an olive branch to the West. It's a middle finger.

Carney doesn't care if we leave. He's pushing us out.

And maybe it's time we stopped asking for a seat at the table and started building our own furniture.