Carney leading 'anti-Trump' economic alliance as tension with U.S. continues

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Mark Carney is attempting to lead a massive new 'anti-Trump' economic alliance with the European Union and Indo-Pacific countries.

Recent reports, including from Politico, note that Carney is now facilitating discussions between the 27-member EU and the 12-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to form a trading bloc of roughly 1.5 billion people.

"It doesn't surprise me actually," said Ezra. "It's what Mark Carney's been doing for a decade. He's been crisscrossing the world not just as Brookfield Asset Management's chairman, but as the head of the Global Financial Alliance for Net Zero, as the UN's climate ambassador," he continued.

"He had all these jobs at the same time, and he would spend all his time just crisscrossing the world going to conferences, and Davos, and meetings, and the UN. In a way, I think he actually knows more world leaders and VVIPs than maybe anyone else in the world other than perhaps the playboy Alex Soros, who inherited those connections from his father, George," Ezra added.

Carney stated on Tuesday that Canada can "broker a bridge" between the EU and countries in the CPTPP. In his Davos address, he urged middle powers to collaborate against trade war tactics and global uncertainty.

This initiative stems from tensions with the U.S. under President Trump, including tariff threats and potential CUSMA disruptions. Critics, however, note that the "mega anti-Trump alliance" appears overhyped — Carney has described it as exploratory rather than concrete — potentially overstating Canada's influence while risking strained U.S. relations.

More troubling, Carney has deepened ties with China and Mexico in ways that invite scrutiny over national security and economic dependencies.

In January 2026, he made the first prime ministerial visit to Beijing in years, securing a "new strategic partnership" focused on energy, agri-food, and trade. This included slashing Canada's tariff on Chinese electric vehicles from 100% to 6.1% for an initial 49,000 units (with increases planned), in exchange for better access for Canadian canola and potential Chinese EV investments in Canada.

While touted as diversification, this risks exposing supply chains to vulnerabilities from a regime long viewed as a security challenge, and it contrasts sharply with U.S. efforts to counter Chinese influence—potentially undermining allied coordination.

Likewise, Carney elevated ties with Mexico via a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership announced in September 2025 with President Claudia Sheinbaum, emphasizing trade, energy, security, and infrastructure.