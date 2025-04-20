Carney Liberals renew push for gun confiscation

Gun bans have been imposed since 2020, but not a single firearm has been confiscated.

  April 20, 2025

The Liberals have discovered the solution to public safety after a decade of failure: more gun bans. 

Mark Carney, with his WEF-aligned policies, is governing Canada and targeting firearms.

Gun bans have been imposed since 2020, but not a single firearm has been confiscated. 

Actual criminals remain unaffected by gun control, while law-abiding citizens are easier to control. 

It appears that the Liberals know that gun control is merely for show, and that law-abiding Canadians aren't the problem.

